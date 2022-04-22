How To Get Tickets To Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Capital's Summertime Ball is back and we're ready for the biggest party yet... Here's how to get tickets!

Hello Sunshine! We've just announced Capital's Summertime Ball is back and bigger than ever, with a line-up – which will be announced on Capital Breakfast on Monday and Tuesday from 7am – you don't want to miss!

You've come to the right place to get your tickets to this year's Summertime Ball, which will go on general sale at 9am next Thursday. Pre-sale opens on Tuesday from 9am, exclusively here on Global Player, so set your alarm now and head back to his very page on Tuesday morning.

Keep your eyes on this page for more information on how to get pre-sale access on Tuesday! In the meantime, here's what you need to do...

How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale exclusively via Global Player at 9am on Thursday 28th April. Listeners who are logged in to Global Player and Barclaycard customers will get exclusive pre-sale access to tickets from Tuesday morning at 9am. This year, Global Player is the exclusive platform to buy tickets.

To access Capital's pre-sale, simply download Global Player and sign up – it's that simple!

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Download and sign up to Global Player to become a Capital VIP. Picture: Global

