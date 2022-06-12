Gayle Rocked Wembley Stadium With An Unforgettable Performance Of 'ABCDEFU'

Gayle's brought the pop punk vibe to the Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

Gayle introduced herself to the #CapitalSTB audience with a truly jaw-dropping performance during her electric debut!

Gayle took to the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard stage to wow the crowds with her angsty track made famous by TikTok – and she delivered!

The young songstress made her #CapitalSTB debut at the tender age of just 18 after her earworms captivated audiences throughout the past year.

She sang her heart out to 80,000 lively concert-goers with her vocals ringing around Wembley Stadium, leaving everyone in awe of her talent.

Read on to see everything that Gayle got up to at the Ball, from backstage shenanigans to red carpet looks to that incredible performance...

Gayle belted her TikTok tune at the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Gayle stepped out in a grungey look for the #CapitalSTB red carpet

Gayle layered an edgy look for the #CapitalSTB red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

WATCH: Gayle delivered her heartbreak anthem 'abcdefu' to the Summertime crowd with her rock-infused performance

Gayle's TikTok mega-hit jumped from the For You page to the Wembley Stadium stage – and the vibes were immaculate.

The 18-year-old rising star had 80,000 music lovers singing their hearts out to the anthemic heartache tune in a #CapitalSTB set we won't be forgetting any time soon.

Her vocals commanded the stadium as she rocked out on guitar, captivating everyone with her angsty punk style – what a performance!

Gayle's Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

'abcdefu'

Gayle debuted at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

