Your AAA Backstage Pass To All The Action At The 2019 Summertime Ball
12 June 2019, 12:39
All of the backstage action you didn't see from the 2019 Summertime Ball!
The Summertime Ball 2019 was officially the biggest yet with some iconic performances from The Jonas Brothers (and their surprise guests, Busted!), Halsey, Anne-Marie, Halsey, Calvin Harris and a load more.
Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 Red Carpet: Check Out Mark Ronson, Rita Ora And The Jonas Brothers' Outfits
There's so much that goes on backstage at Wembley Stadium that we think you guys should be able to see- from all the Capital staff busily working away, the artists chilling out before they're called to stage, and a whole load of glitz and glamour!
-
Here's where loads of the presenters broadcast live from Wembley Stadium!
-
Livia's Vegan Treats were keeping everyone going on the busy day!
-
Mabel's backing dancers waiting to go on stage in front of 80,000 people
-
Candy Kittens are an absolute must backstage at the #CapitalSTB
-
The buggy station transports artists from their dressing room to the stage
-
Kind Bars were offering some serious sustenance for the day's event
-
The production team hard at work to give everyone at home all the news from the Summertime Ball!
-
Khalid steps into the flashing lights of the Summertime Ball red carpet
-
Yes Bars were front and centre backstage at the Summertime Ball
-
Jax Jones put on a whole carnival for his lively DJ set- and here are some of his dancers all dressed up backstage!
-
There was a whole lot pampering going on backstage including these massages from Lava Shells
-
Haribo were bringing the fun (and the much needed snacks!) backstage the Ball
> Download Our App For All Of The News & Performances From The #CapitalSTB 2019