Your AAA Backstage Pass To All The Action At The 2019 Summertime Ball

12 June 2019, 12:39

Your AAA backstage pass to the Summertime Ball 2019
Your AAA backstage pass to the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Joe Okpako

All of the backstage action you didn't see from the 2019 Summertime Ball!

The Summertime Ball 2019 was officially the biggest yet with some iconic performances from The Jonas Brothers (and their surprise guests, Busted!), Halsey, Anne-Marie, Halsey, Calvin Harris and a load more.

There's so much that goes on backstage at Wembley Stadium that we think you guys should be able to see- from all the Capital staff busily working away, the artists chilling out before they're called to stage, and a whole load of glitz and glamour!

  1. Here's where loads of the presenters broadcast live from Wembley Stadium!

    The Base Station backstage at the STB
    The Base Station backstage at the STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  2. Livia's Vegan Treats were keeping everyone going on the busy day!

    Livia's Vegan Treats at the 2019 STB
    Livia's Vegan Treats at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  3. Mabel's backing dancers waiting to go on stage in front of 80,000 people

    Mabel's dancers backstage at the 2019 STB
    Mabel's dancers backstage at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  4. Candy Kittens are an absolute must backstage at the #CapitalSTB

    Candy Kittens at the 2019 STB
    Candy Kittens at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  5. The buggy station transports artists from their dressing room to the stage

    The buggy station at the 2019 STB
    The buggy station at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  6. Kind Bars were offering some serious sustenance for the day's event

    Kind Bars at the 2019 STB
    Kind Bars at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  7. The production team hard at work to give everyone at home all the news from the Summertime Ball!

    The production team at the 2019 STB
    The production team at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  8. Khalid steps into the flashing lights of the Summertime Ball red carpet

    Khalid on the STB red carpet
    Khalid on the STB red carpet. Picture: Joe Okpako

  9. Yes Bars were front and centre backstage at the Summertime Ball

    Yes Bars at the Summertime Ball 2019
    Yes Bars at the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Joe Okpako

  10. Jax Jones put on a whole carnival for his lively DJ set- and here are some of his dancers all dressed up backstage!

    Jax Jones's dancers at the Summertime Ball
    Jax Jones's dancers at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako

  11. There was a whole lot pampering going on backstage including these massages from Lava Shells

    Massages backstage at the #CapitalSTB
    Massages backstage at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Joe Okpako

  12. Haribo were bringing the fun (and the much needed snacks!) backstage the Ball

    Haribo backstage at the #CapitalSTB
    Haribo backstage at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Joe Okpako

