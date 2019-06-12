Your AAA Backstage Pass To All The Action At The 2019 Summertime Ball

Your AAA backstage pass to the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Joe Okpako

All of the backstage action you didn't see from the 2019 Summertime Ball!

The Summertime Ball 2019 was officially the biggest yet with some iconic performances from The Jonas Brothers (and their surprise guests, Busted!), Halsey, Anne-Marie, Halsey, Calvin Harris and a load more.

There's so much that goes on backstage at Wembley Stadium that we think you guys should be able to see- from all the Capital staff busily working away, the artists chilling out before they're called to stage, and a whole load of glitz and glamour!

Here's where loads of the presenters broadcast live from Wembley Stadium! The Base Station backstage at the STB. Picture: Joe Okpako Livia's Vegan Treats were keeping everyone going on the busy day! Livia's Vegan Treats at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako Mabel's backing dancers waiting to go on stage in front of 80,000 people Mabel's dancers backstage at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako Candy Kittens are an absolute must backstage at the #CapitalSTB Candy Kittens at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako The buggy station transports artists from their dressing room to the stage The buggy station at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako Kind Bars were offering some serious sustenance for the day's event Kind Bars at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako The production team hard at work to give everyone at home all the news from the Summertime Ball! The production team at the 2019 STB. Picture: Joe Okpako Khalid steps into the flashing lights of the Summertime Ball red carpet Khalid on the STB red carpet. Picture: Joe Okpako Yes Bars were front and centre backstage at the Summertime Ball Yes Bars at the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: Joe Okpako Jax Jones put on a whole carnival for his lively DJ set- and here are some of his dancers all dressed up backstage! Jax Jones's dancers at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Joe Okpako There was a whole lot pampering going on backstage including these massages from Lava Shells Massages backstage at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Joe Okpako Haribo were bringing the fun (and the much needed snacks!) backstage the Ball Haribo backstage at the #CapitalSTB. Picture: Joe Okpako

