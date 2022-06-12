Aitch Just Brought All The Energy To Wembley Stadium With His #CapitalSTB Set

Aitch gave an unforgettable performance at the Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Kathryn Knight

Aitch's performance at the Summertime Ball was everything we wanted to see! Here is everything you need to know about the rapper's time at Wembley Stadium...

Aitch brought the most contagious energy to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 12 – and we're still reeling!

With a set full of bangers – as well as his mega-bop '1989' – the Manchester-born rapper had the entire stadium singing along.

The 22-year-old brought all the vibes to Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard both on and off the stage, read on to lap up all of Aitch's Ball content, from his set list to his backstage antics...

Aitch gave an energised performance for his #CapitalSTB set. Picture: Shutterstock

Watch: Aitch delivers his 2022 tune 'Baby' for the Summertime Ball crowd

Aitch got all 80,000 Ball-goers on a vibe during his four-song-strong set, performing bangers from 'Taste' to 'Baby' to his newest hit '1989' – talk about a treat!

We won't be forgetting this performance from the rapper any time soon.

WATCH: Aitch fills Wembley Stadium with his bop 'Taste' at the #CapitalSTB

WATCH: Aitch performs his latest track '1989' at the Summertime Ball

Aitch's Capital Summertime Ball 2022 set list:

'Taste'

'Buss Down'

'1989'

'Baby'

Aitch got all 80,000 concert-goers moving at Capital's Summertime Ball on Sunday, June 12 at London's Wembley Stadium.

