South West Four Returns To Clapham Common For 2020 With A HUGE Line-Up

South West Four 2020 is on August bank holiday weekend at Clapham Common. Picture: South West Four

South West Four is back! London's leading dance music festival returns this August bank holiday weekend, and some seriously huge names including Major Lazer and Kelis have just been announced!

South West Four is back with a bang for 2020, and London's leading dance music festival will be returning to Clapham Common for another unforgettable year with a line-up like never before, across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, 29th & 30th August!

Just a few of the names set to hit South London this August include Major Lazer, The Streets, Kelis, Krept & Konan and Jonas Blue, with the full line-up below and more names yet to be announced!

London's leading dance festival's announced a huge line-up. Picture: South West Four

Tickets are £99 (plus booking fee) for Early Bird Weekender tickets, and general sale goes live at 9am on Friday 24th January.

So, make sure you set those calendar reminders for your chance to see some of the hottest DJs and artists out there!

South West Four 2020 full line-up announced. Picture: Official Tour Image

The South West Four 2020 line-up:



Saturday

Major Lazer

Kano

Afternoon headliner: Kelis

Indoor main stage hosted by Rudimental presents Major Toms

Very Special Guest: DJ EZ

-A-Z-

Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas

Bakermat

Eli & Fur

Ghetts

Jonas Blue

Riton



Sunday

The Streets

Krept x Konan

Afternoon headliner: Stefflon don

Indoor main stage hosted by TS5

Very Special Guest: Andy C

-A-Z-

Example

Flava D b2b Indika

James Hype

Ms Banks

Steel Banglez

The Manor​

South West Four is returning to Clapham Common with a show-stopping line-up. Picture: South West Four

For any further information about the event, please visit South West Four's official website here!

