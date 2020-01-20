South West Four Returns To Clapham Common For 2020 With A HUGE Line-Up
20 January 2020, 09:08 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 09:55
South West Four is back! London's leading dance music festival returns this August bank holiday weekend, and some seriously huge names including Major Lazer and Kelis have just been announced!
South West Four is back with a bang for 2020, and London's leading dance music festival will be returning to Clapham Common for another unforgettable year with a line-up like never before, across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, 29th & 30th August!
Just a few of the names set to hit South London this August include Major Lazer, The Streets, Kelis, Krept & Konan and Jonas Blue, with the full line-up below and more names yet to be announced!
Capital's giving you the chance to bag tickets before anyone else with an exclusive pre-sale that goes live Thursday 23rd January at 9am.
Tickets are £99 (plus booking fee) for Early Bird Weekender tickets, and general sale goes live at 9am on Friday 24th January.
So, make sure you set those calendar reminders for your chance to see some of the hottest DJs and artists out there!
The South West Four 2020 line-up:
Saturday
Major Lazer
Kano
Afternoon headliner: Kelis
Indoor main stage hosted by Rudimental presents Major Toms
Very Special Guest: DJ EZ
-A-Z-
Anna Lunoe b2b Nina Las Vegas
Bakermat
Eli & Fur
Ghetts
Jonas Blue
Riton
Sunday
The Streets
Krept x Konan
Afternoon headliner: Stefflon don
Indoor main stage hosted by TS5
Very Special Guest: Andy C
-A-Z-
Example
Flava D b2b Indika
James Hype
Ms Banks
Steel Banglez
The Manor
For any further information about the event, please visit South West Four's official website here!
> Download Our App For All The Latest South West Four News