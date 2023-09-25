Romesh Ranganathan's New Tour 'Hustle': Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets

Romesh Ranganathan is heading on tour. Picture: PH

By Kathryn Knight

Romesh Ranganathan is back on tour with a brand-new show called 'Hustle'. Here's what you need to know about the tour from dates and venues to how to get tickets.

After a sell-out tour in 2019 - 2022, Romesh Ranganathan is hitting the road again with a new show, 'Hustle' – examining the human condition, in which he'll be addressing questions like 'are people inherently good?', 'Is charity always a positive thing?', 'Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?'

Romesh will be examining all these issues while providing no real answers of course.

The comedian hits the road in January, taking the show from Edinburgh Playhouse to Manchester AO Arena.

Here's the info you need from dates and venues to getting tickets...

How to get tickets to Romesh Ranganathan's tour 'Hustle'

Tickets are on sale now, you can get your hands on them here!

Venues and dates for Romesh Ranganathan's 2024 tour

January:

Saturday 20 January Lincoln, Engine Shed

Sunday 21 January Lincoln, Engine Shed

Thursday 25 January Basingstoke, The Anvil

Friday 26 January Cheltenham, Town Hall

Saturday 27 January Cheltenham, Town Hall

Sunday 28 January Basingstoke, The Anvil

February:

Thursday 1 February Reading, The Hexagon

Friday 2 February Reading, The Hexagon

Saturday 3 February Northampton, Royal & Derngate

Sunday 4 February Woking, New Victoria Theatre

Wednesday 7 February Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Thursday 8 February Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Friday 9 February Portsmouth, Kings Theatre

Saturday 10 February Portsmouth, Kings Theatre

Sunday 11 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 12 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 13 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 14 February Oxford, New Theatre

Thursday 15 February Oxford, New Theatre

Friday 16 February Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Saturday 17 February Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sunday 18 February Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

Wednesday 21 February Milton Keynes, Theatre

Thursday 22 February Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Friday 23 February Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

Saturday 24 February Milton Keynes, Theatre

March:

Saturday 2 March, Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Thursday 7 March, Stockton, The Globe Theatre

Friday 8 March, Newcastle Upon Tyne, 02 City Hall

Saturday 9 March, Stockton, Globe Theatre

Sunday 10 March, Newcastle Upon Tyne, 02 City Hall

Thursday 14 March, Douglas, Villa Marina

Monday 18 March, Norwich, Theatre Royal

Tuesday 19 March, Norwich, Theatre Royal

Thursday 21 March, Swansea, Arena

Friday 22 March, Bristol, Beacon

April:

Friday 5 April, Glasgow, King’s Theatre

Saturday 6 April, Glasgow, King’s Theatre

Wednesday 10 April, Liverpool, Empire

Thursday 11 April, Liverpool, Empire

Friday 12 April, Sheffield, City Hall

Saturday 13 April, Sheffield, City Hall

Thursday 18 April, Brighton, Dome

Friday 19 April, Brighton, Dome

Saturday 20 April, Brighton, Dome

Thursday 25 April, Brighton, Dome

Friday 26 April, Brighton, Dome

Saturday 27 April, Brighton, Dome

Saturday 28 April, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Monday 29 April, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

May:

Thursday 2 May, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Friday 3 May, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Saturday 4 May, Belfast, Grand Opera House

Wednesday 8 May, Plymouth, Pavilions

Thursday 9 May, Bournemouth, Windsor Hall

Friday 10 May, Bournemouth, Windsor Hall

Saturday 11 May, Bouremouth, Windsor Hall

Tuesday 14 May, Aberdeen, Music Hall

Wednesday 15 May, Aberdeen, Music Hall

Thursday 16 May, Edinburgh, Playhouse

Friday 17 May, Edinburgh, Playhouse

Wednesday 22 May, Eastbourne, Congress

Thursday 23 May, Eastbourne, Congress

Friday 24 May, London, The 02

Saturday 25 May, London, The 02

Tuesday 28 May, Cardiff, International Centre

Wednesday 29 May, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 30 May, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday 31 May, Birmingham, Utilita Arena

June:

Saturday 1 June, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 5 June, Hull, Bonus Arena

Thursday 6 June, Hull, Bonus Arena

Friday 7 June, Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday 8 June, Manchester, AO Arena