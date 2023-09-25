Romesh Ranganathan's New Tour 'Hustle': Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets

On Air Now
25 September 2023, 06:00
Romesh Ranganathan is back on tour with a brand-new show called 'Hustle'. Here's what you need to know about the tour from dates and venues to how to get tickets.
After a sell-out tour in 2019 - 2022, Romesh Ranganathan is hitting the road again with a new show, 'Hustle' – examining the human condition, in which he'll be addressing questions like 'are people inherently good?', 'Is charity always a positive thing?', 'Is hustling the key to success? Or is all this a load of rubbish we've made up to keep people working hard for no reason?'
Romesh will be examining all these issues while providing no real answers of course.
The comedian hits the road in January, taking the show from Edinburgh Playhouse to Manchester AO Arena.
Here's the info you need from dates and venues to getting tickets...
Tickets are on sale now, you can get your hands on them here!
January:
Saturday 20 January Lincoln, Engine Shed
Sunday 21 January Lincoln, Engine Shed
Thursday 25 January Basingstoke, The Anvil
Friday 26 January Cheltenham, Town Hall
Saturday 27 January Cheltenham, Town Hall
Sunday 28 January Basingstoke, The Anvil
February:
Thursday 1 February Reading, The Hexagon
Friday 2 February Reading, The Hexagon
Saturday 3 February Northampton, Royal & Derngate
Sunday 4 February Woking, New Victoria Theatre
Wednesday 7 February Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thursday 8 February Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Friday 9 February Portsmouth, Kings Theatre
Saturday 10 February Portsmouth, Kings Theatre
Sunday 11 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Monday 12 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday 13 February Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Wednesday 14 February Oxford, New Theatre
Thursday 15 February Oxford, New Theatre
Friday 16 February Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Saturday 17 February Ipswich, Regent Theatre
Sunday 18 February Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
Wednesday 21 February Milton Keynes, Theatre
Thursday 22 February Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
Friday 23 February Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
Saturday 24 February Milton Keynes, Theatre
March:
Saturday 2 March, Cambridge, Corn Exchange
Thursday 7 March, Stockton, The Globe Theatre
Friday 8 March, Newcastle Upon Tyne, 02 City Hall
Saturday 9 March, Stockton, Globe Theatre
Sunday 10 March, Newcastle Upon Tyne, 02 City Hall
Thursday 14 March, Douglas, Villa Marina
Monday 18 March, Norwich, Theatre Royal
Tuesday 19 March, Norwich, Theatre Royal
Thursday 21 March, Swansea, Arena
Friday 22 March, Bristol, Beacon
April:
Friday 5 April, Glasgow, King’s Theatre
Saturday 6 April, Glasgow, King’s Theatre
Wednesday 10 April, Liverpool, Empire
Thursday 11 April, Liverpool, Empire
Friday 12 April, Sheffield, City Hall
Saturday 13 April, Sheffield, City Hall
Thursday 18 April, Brighton, Dome
Friday 19 April, Brighton, Dome
Saturday 20 April, Brighton, Dome
Thursday 25 April, Brighton, Dome
Friday 26 April, Brighton, Dome
Saturday 27 April, Brighton, Dome
Saturday 28 April, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Monday 29 April, Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
May:
Thursday 2 May, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
Friday 3 May, Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
Saturday 4 May, Belfast, Grand Opera House
Wednesday 8 May, Plymouth, Pavilions
Thursday 9 May, Bournemouth, Windsor Hall
Friday 10 May, Bournemouth, Windsor Hall
Saturday 11 May, Bouremouth, Windsor Hall
Tuesday 14 May, Aberdeen, Music Hall
Wednesday 15 May, Aberdeen, Music Hall
Thursday 16 May, Edinburgh, Playhouse
Friday 17 May, Edinburgh, Playhouse
Wednesday 22 May, Eastbourne, Congress
Thursday 23 May, Eastbourne, Congress
Friday 24 May, London, The 02
Saturday 25 May, London, The 02
Tuesday 28 May, Cardiff, International Centre
Wednesday 29 May, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Thursday 30 May, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
Friday 31 May, Birmingham, Utilita Arena
June:
Saturday 1 June, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 5 June, Hull, Bonus Arena
Thursday 6 June, Hull, Bonus Arena
Friday 7 June, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Saturday 8 June, Manchester, AO Arena