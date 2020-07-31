MTV VMAs 2020 Nominees: See The Full List Of Video Music Award Nominations

Vote for your favourite MTV Video Music Award nominee. Picture: MTV

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year's MTV VMAs nominations list.

Nominations for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were announced on July 30, and saw both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande acquire nine nominations each, including several nominations for their collaboration 'Rain On Me'.

However, despite their critical acclaim and impressive figures, fans were disappointed to see neither Dua Lipa or Harry Styles walk away with a single nomination.

This year, MTV VMAs introduced two new categories - Best Music Video from Home, and Best Quarantine Performance - in light of the recent coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can vote for their favourite nominees, until voting closes at the end of August, and the MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, 30 August.

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish - 'everything i wanted' Eminem feat. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla' Future feat. Drake - 'Life Is Good' Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' Taylor Swift - 'The Man' The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

The Weeknd. Picture: The Weeknd

Artist of the Year

DaBaby Justin Bieber Lady Gaga Megan Thee Stallion Post Malone The Weeknd

Lady Gaga. Picture: Lady Gaga

Push Best New Artist

Doja Cat Jack Harlow Lewis Capaldi Roddy Ricch Tate McRae YUNGBLUD

Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Lewis Capaldi

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - 'everything i wanted' Doja Cat - 'Say So' Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage' Post Malone - 'Circles' Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'

Doja Cat. Picture: Doja Cat

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck With U' Black Eyed Peas feat. J Balvin - 'RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)' Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid - 'Beautiful People' Future feat. Drake - 'Life Is Good' Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa' Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me'

Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid - 'Beautiful People'. Picture: Ed Sheeran, Khalid

Best Pop

BTS - 'On' Halsey - 'You should be sad' Jonas Brothers - 'What A Man Gotta Do' Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - 'Intentions' Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me' Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Halsey. Picture: Halsey

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby - 'BOP' Eminem feat. Juice WRLD - 'Godzilla' Future feat. Drake - 'Life Is Good' Megan Thee Stallion - 'Savage' Roddy Ricch - 'The Box' Travis Scott - 'HIGHEST IN THE ROOM'

DaBaby. Picture: DaBaby

Best R&B

Alicia Keys - 'Underdog' Chloe x Halle - 'Do It' H.E.R. feat. YG - 'Slide' Khalid feat. Summer Walker - 'Eleven' Lizzo - 'Cuz I Love You' The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

Chloe x Halle. Picture: Chloe x Halle

Best K-pop

BTS - 'On' EXO - 'Obsession' (G)I-DLE - 'Oh My God' Monsta X - 'SOMEONE'S SOMEONE' Red Velvet - 'Psycho' Tomorrow X Together - '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)'

Monsta X. Picture: Monsta X

Best Latin

Anuel AA feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin - 'China' Bad Bunny - 'Yo Perreo Sola' Black Eyed Peas feat. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul - 'MAMACITA' J Balvin - 'Amarillo' Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - 'Tusa' Maluma feat. J Balvin - 'Qué Pena'

Bad Bunny. Picture: Bad Bunny

Best Rock

blink-182 - 'Happy Days' Coldplay - 'Orphans' Evanescence - 'Wasted On You' Fall Out Boy feat. Wyclef Jean - 'Dear Future Self (Hands Up) Green Day - 'Oh Yeah!' The Killers - 'Caution'

Green Day. Picture: Green Day

Best Alternative

The 1975 - 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)' All Time Low - 'Some Kind of Disaster' FINNEAS - 'Let's Fall in Love for the Night' Lana Del Rey - 'Doin' Time' Machine Gun Kelly - 'Bloody Valentine' twenty one pilots - 'Level of Concern'

Lana Del Rey. Picture: Lana Del Rey

Best Music Video from Home

5 Seconds of Summer - 'Wildflower' Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - 'Stuck With U' blink-182 - 'Happy Days' Drake - 'Toosie Slide' John Legend - 'Bigger Love' twenty one pilots - 'Level of Concern'

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle - 'Do It' from MTV Prom-Athon CNCO - MTV Unplugged At Home DJ D-Nice - Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether John Legend - #TogetherAtHome Concert Series Lady Gaga - 'Smile' from One World: Together At Home Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

