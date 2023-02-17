Michael McIntyre's MACNIFICENT Tour: Dates, Venues And How To Get Tickets
17 February 2023, 05:00
Michael McIntyre is hitting the road with his MACNIFICENT tour! Here's how you can get tickets.
Michael McIntyre has announced MACNIFICENT, his stand-up tour which he's taking from the UK and Ireland all the way to New York, starting with Bristol this September and wrapping up in Birmingham in 2024.
It's the comedic legend's first tour in five years, and after an eventful few years across the globe he's returning to the stage to give fans some much-needed LOLs.
Here's everything you need to know about the MACNIFICENT show, from dates and venues to how to get tickets.
Michael McIntyre's MACNIFICENT tour dates
Wednesday, 6 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome
Thursday, 7 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome
Friday, 8 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome
Friday, 15 September 2023, New York, The Beacon
Saturday, 16 September 2023, New York, The Beacon
Thursday, 12 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall
Friday, 13 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall
Saturday, 14 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall
Friday, 27 October 2023, Brighton Centre
Saturday, 28 October 2023, Brighton Centre
Sunday, 29 October 2023, Brighton Centre
Friday, 3 November 2023, Dublin, 3Arena
Saturday, 4 November 2023, Dublin, 3Arena
Saturday, 25 November 2023, Leeds, First Direct Arena
Friday, 1 December 2023, Swansea Arena
Saturday, 2 December 2023, Cardiff International Arena
Sunday, 3 December 2023, Cardiff International Arena
Friday, 23 February 2024, Plymouth Pavilions
Saturday, 24 February 2024, Plymouth Pavilions
Friday, 8 March 2024, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday, 9 March 2024, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday, 16 March 2024, Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Friday, 22 March 2024, Manchester, AO Arena
Saturday, 23 March 2024, Manchester, AO Arena
Friday, 5 April 2024, London, The O2
Saturday, 6 April 2024, London, The O2
Friday, 12 April 2024, London, The O2
Saturday, 13 April 2024, London, The O2
Saturday, 20 April 2024, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
Friday, 26 April 2024, Hull, Bonus Arena
Saturday, 27 April 2024, Sheffield, Utilita Arena
Friday, 10 May 2024, London, OVO Arena Wembley
Saturday, 11 May 2024, London, OVO Arena Wembley
Thursday, 16 May 2024, Aberdeen, P&J Arena
Saturday, 18 May 2024, Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Friday, 24 May 2024, Birmingham, Utility Arena
Saturday, 25 May 2024, Birmingham, Utility Arena
How to get tickets to MACNIFICENT
Tickets for Michael McIntyre's 2023/2024 tour MACNIFICENT are on sale today (17th February) from 10AM.
You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.co.uk.