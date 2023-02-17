Michael McIntyre's MACNIFICENT Tour: Dates, Venues And How To Get Tickets

Michael McIntyre is returning to the stage with MACNIFICENT. Picture: PH

Michael McIntyre is hitting the road with his MACNIFICENT tour! Here's how you can get tickets.

Michael McIntyre has announced MACNIFICENT, his stand-up tour which he's taking from the UK and Ireland all the way to New York, starting with Bristol this September and wrapping up in Birmingham in 2024.

It's the comedic legend's first tour in five years, and after an eventful few years across the globe he's returning to the stage to give fans some much-needed LOLs.

Here's everything you need to know about the MACNIFICENT show, from dates and venues to how to get tickets.

Michael McIntyre is hitting the road for the first time in five years. Picture: PH

Michael McIntyre's MACNIFICENT tour dates

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome

Thursday, 7 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome

Friday, 8 September 2023, Bristol, Hippodrome

Friday, 15 September 2023, New York, The Beacon

Saturday, 16 September 2023, New York, The Beacon

Thursday, 12 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall

Friday, 13 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall

Saturday, 14 October 2023, Bournemouth, International Centre, Windsor Hall

Friday, 27 October 2023, Brighton Centre

Saturday, 28 October 2023, Brighton Centre

Sunday, 29 October 2023, Brighton Centre

Friday, 3 November 2023, Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday, 4 November 2023, Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday, 25 November 2023, Leeds, First Direct Arena

Friday, 1 December 2023, Swansea Arena

Saturday, 2 December 2023, Cardiff International Arena

Sunday, 3 December 2023, Cardiff International Arena

Friday, 23 February 2024, Plymouth Pavilions

Saturday, 24 February 2024, Plymouth Pavilions

Friday, 8 March 2024, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, 9 March 2024, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Saturday, 16 March 2024, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Friday, 22 March 2024, Manchester, AO Arena

Saturday, 23 March 2024, Manchester, AO Arena

Friday, 5 April 2024, London, The O2

Saturday, 6 April 2024, London, The O2

Friday, 12 April 2024, London, The O2

Saturday, 13 April 2024, London, The O2

Saturday, 20 April 2024, Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Friday, 26 April 2024, Hull, Bonus Arena

Saturday, 27 April 2024, Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Friday, 10 May 2024, London, OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday, 11 May 2024, London, OVO Arena Wembley

Thursday, 16 May 2024, Aberdeen, P&J Arena

Saturday, 18 May 2024, Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday, 24 May 2024, Birmingham, Utility Arena

Saturday, 25 May 2024, Birmingham, Utility Arena

How to get tickets to MACNIFICENT

Tickets for Michael McIntyre's 2023/2024 tour MACNIFICENT are on sale today (17th February) from 10AM.

You can get your tickets at Ticketmaster.co.uk.