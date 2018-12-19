The Global Awards 2019: Full Nominations And How To Vote!

The Global Awards Returns In 2019. Picture: Global

Celebrating the stars of music, news and entertainment across a whole host of genres, The Global Awards will take over London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on March 7th 2019.

Following a hugely successful inaugural year in 2018, Global – the Media & Entertainment Group – today revealed the return of The Global Awards with Very.co.uk, announcing award categories and longlists, and the first huge artists confirmed to perform at the star-studded ceremony.

> Vote for the Global Awards here!

All Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and LBC will come together to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news and entertainment at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk. The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 7th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.

The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk categories reflect the music, programmes and news aired on Global’s radio stations. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for their favourite artists across genres in a host of popular categories.

Little Mix At The Global Awards 2018. Picture: PA

Stars nominated in the longlists include Lady Gaga, Drake, Cardi B, Post Malone, Jess Glynne, Cheryl, Mark Ronson, Yo-Yo Ma, Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, Ariana Grande, Liam Payne, Arctic Monkeys, Tom Grennan, Florence + the Machine, Sir Simon Rattle and John Williams.

Some of the world’s greatest artists will take to the stage to perform for fans and stars alike at the ceremony including the world’s biggest girl band (and triple winners at the inaugural Global Awards) Little Mix, the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang, and two of the most successful British acts of recent years - Blossoms and Anne-Marie.

See all the nominees and vote now at vote.global.com or by downloading Global’s world class entertainment hub - the Global Player app - and selecting ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu.

Tickets for The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk go on sale in January 2019 from global.com/awards