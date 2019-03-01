Who's Hosting The 2019 Global Awards? Roman Kemp To Present This Year's Event At London's Hammersmith Apollo

Roman Kemp is hosting this year's Global Awards. Picture: Getty

Celebrating the best in music, entertainment and news, the Global Awards is back with another show-stopping line-up!

What's more - we've got some great hosts who are heading up the event.

Here's the lowdown...

Who's hosting the Global Awards 2019?

This year's event will be hosted by Capital FM's Roman Kemp.

Presenting alongside Roman is the fabulous Rochelle Humes and Myleene Klass.

What date are the Global Awards and where are they held?

The 2019 Global Awards are taking place on 7th March 2019.

They will be held at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

Who's performing at this year's event?

2018 Global Awards winners, Little Mix, are to perform on stage at this year's event. Picture: Getty

Some of the world’s greatest artists are gracing the stage the stage of the Apollo for the 2019 Global Awards.

This year's performers include Little Mix, Mark Ronson, Mabel and Anne-Marie.

Which artists are nominated for an award?

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC AwardT

his category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey

Keala

Settle

Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist (public vote)

Bryn Terfel

Jess Gillam

Lang Lang

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku-Kanneh Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga

Olly Murs

Sam Smith

Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B

Colleen Ballinger

Halsey

Joe Sugg

Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms

Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix