George Ezra’s UK Summer 2023 Tour - Dates, Venues & Ticket Information

14 November 2022, 00:01

George Ezra is heading on tour next summer
George Ezra is heading on tour next summer

Everything you need to know about George Ezra’s upcoming UK summer tour dates inducing the venues, dates and how to secure tickets.

George Ezra is heading to a venue near you next summer!

The BRIT Award-winning singer will be heading to a string of venues across the UK to fill our summer with his anthems.

The multi-platinum-selling artist dropped his latest album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ in June after a long-awaited comeback, and we’re all ready to hear his new bops live.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know about George Ezra’s upcoming tour next year including the lowdown on dates, locations and how to buy tickets.

George Ezra is performing across the UK next summer
George Ezra is performing across the UK next summer

Venues and dates

9th June: Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park

11th June: Cork – Musgrave Park

17th June: Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival

29th June: Lytham - Lytham Festival

30th June: Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts

2nd July: Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse

7th July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green

23rd July: Suffolk – Lattitude Festival

George Ezra is heading to a venue near you
George Ezra is heading to a venue near you

How to buy tickets

Tickets are now on sale - you can buy them here.

