George Ezra’s UK Summer 2023 Tour - Dates, Venues & Ticket Information
14 November 2022, 00:01
Everything you need to know about George Ezra’s upcoming UK summer tour dates inducing the venues, dates and how to secure tickets.
George Ezra is heading to a venue near you next summer!
The BRIT Award-winning singer will be heading to a string of venues across the UK to fill our summer with his anthems.
The multi-platinum-selling artist dropped his latest album ‘Gold Rush Kid’ in June after a long-awaited comeback, and we’re all ready to hear his new bops live.
We’ve gathered everything you need to know about George Ezra’s upcoming tour next year including the lowdown on dates, locations and how to buy tickets.
Venues and dates
9th June: Belfast – Belsonic at Ormeau Park
11th June: Cork – Musgrave Park
17th June: Isle of Wight – Isle Of Wight Festival
29th June: Lytham - Lytham Festival
30th June: Bedford - Bedford Park Concerts
2nd July: Chepstow – Chepstow Racecourse
7th July: Glasgow – TRNSMT Festival Glasgow Green
23rd July: Suffolk – Lattitude Festival
How to buy tickets
Tickets are now on sale - you can buy them here.