Coldplay 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour – Dates, Venues, Tickets & All The Info You Need

Coldplay 'Music Of The Spheres' World Tour. Picture: PH

Coldplay are heading on tour after four years, with their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour – here are the dates you need to know about and how to get tickets.

On the eve of the release of their new album, 'Music of the Spheres', Coldplay have announced they're taking their 2021 album on the road with their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour – and they've released a string of dates across the UK in 2022.

After dropping singles including 'My Universe' and 'Higher Power' earlier this year, Coldplay have announced they're heading on tour so fans can finally hear their favourite band live on stage once again.

Tickets go on sale in a matter of days, so we've got all the information you need on where to buy them, the dates of the shows and the venues Coldplay will be lighting up...

Coldplay are heading on 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour. Picture: PH

Coldplay 'Music of the Spheres' world tour dates 2022

Friday 12th August - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday 13th August - London Wembley Stadium

Tuesday 16th August - London Wembley Stadium

Tuesday 23rd August - Glasgow Hampden Park

How to get tickets to Coldplay's 2022 tour

Tickets for Coldplay's upcoming tour will go on sale Friday 22 October at 10am, a week after the release of their brand new album.

You can get your tickets at gigsandtours.com