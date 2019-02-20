BRITs 2019: Dua Lipa Stuns On The Red Carpet Ahead Of Performance With Calvin Harris

Dua Lipa's turned all the way out for the 2019 BRITs in one of the hottest looks of the night in a fuchsia gown and backless black netting ahead of her performance.

Dua Lipa has stepped out on the 2019 BRITs red carpet as she prepares to hit the stage with superstar DJ Calvin Harris and she looks predictably stunning in a fuchsia gown, paired with black net that's cut out of the back.

The 'One Kiss' singer has taken the awards season by storm so far, picking up two GRAMMYs over in the US, but making sure she's a staple of tonight's show with her double nomination and performance.

Talking to Marvin Humes on the carpet, Dua admitted she still can't believe how much recognition her music has received and said about her GRAMMY win:

"It’s been mental and everyone’s like how do you feel, it still hasn’t sunk in."

"That moment when they called out my name I think I blacked out. I forgot to thank everyone, I didn’t even know my own name."

The 'Electricity' singer opted for a slicked back hairstyle and a thing, diamond choker to finish the look.

We can't wait to see what other outfits the Londoner pulls out the bag as this past year she's seriously turned up the heat in the fashion stakes.

