American Music Awards 2018 Winners: Check Out The Full List Of Winners From This Year's Awards

10 October 2018, 06:49

Camila Cabello won the AMA for New Artist
Camila Cabello won the AMA for New Artist. Picture: Getty

From Taylor Swift to Marshmello - who won the most awards at 2018 AMAs? Check out the full list to see if your fave topped the list...

The likes of Shawn Mendes and Rihanna were among the many winners of those shiny pyramids at 2018's American Music Awards.

Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello were this year's biggest winners, each receiving four awards. They're gonna need a bigger mantlepiece.

Check out the full list of winners now...

  1. Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift won the 2018 AMA for Artist of the Year
    Taylor Swift won the 2018 AMA for Artist of the Year. Picture: Getty

  2. New Artist of the Year - Camila Cabello

  3. Collaboration of the Year - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'

  4. Tour of the Year - Taylor Swift

  5. Video of the Year - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'

  6. Favourite Social Artist - BTS

  7. Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock - Post Malone

    Post Malone won the AMA for Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
    Post Malone won the AMA for Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock. Picture: Getty

  8. Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock - Taylor Swift

  9. Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock - Migos

  10. Favourite Album - Pop/Rock - Taylor Swift, 'reputation'

  11. Favourite Song - Pop/Rock - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'

  12. Favourite Male Artist - Country - Kane Brown

  13. Favourite Female Artist - Country - Carrie Underwood

  14. Favourite Duo or Group - Country - Florida Georgia Line

  15. Favourite Album - Country - Kane Brown, 'Kane Brown'

  16. Favourite Song - Country - Kane Brown, 'Heaven'

  17. Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop - Cardi B

  18. Favourite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop - Post Malone, 'beerbongs & bentleys'

  19. Favourite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop - Cardi B, 'Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)'

  20. Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B - Khalid

  21. Favourite Female Artist - Soul/R&B - Rihanna

  22. Favourite Album - Soul/R&B - XXXTENTACION, '17'

  23. Favourite Song - Soul/R&B - Bruno Mars & Cardi B, 'Finesse'

  24. Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock - Panic! At The Disco

  25. Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary - Shawn Mendes

  26. Favourite Artist - Latin - Daddy Yankee

  27. Favourite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational - Lauren Daigle

  28. Favourite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM) - Marshmello

  29. Favourite Soundtrack - 'Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By'

