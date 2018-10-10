American Music Awards 2018 Winners: Check Out The Full List Of Winners From This Year's Awards
10 October 2018, 06:49
From Taylor Swift to Marshmello - who won the most awards at 2018 AMAs? Check out the full list to see if your fave topped the list...
The likes of Shawn Mendes and Rihanna were among the many winners of those shiny pyramids at 2018's American Music Awards.
Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello were this year's biggest winners, each receiving four awards. They're gonna need a bigger mantlepiece.
Check out the full list of winners now...
Artist of the Year - Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year - Camila Cabello
Collaboration of the Year - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'
Tour of the Year - Taylor Swift
Video of the Year - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'
Favourite Social Artist - BTS
Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock - Post Malone
Favourite Female Artist - Pop/Rock - Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock - Migos
Favourite Album - Pop/Rock - Taylor Swift, 'reputation'
Favourite Song - Pop/Rock - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, 'Havana'
Favourite Male Artist - Country - Kane Brown
Favourite Female Artist - Country - Carrie Underwood
Favourite Duo or Group - Country - Florida Georgia Line
Favourite Album - Country - Kane Brown, 'Kane Brown'
Favourite Song - Country - Kane Brown, 'Heaven'
Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop - Cardi B
Favourite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop - Post Malone, 'beerbongs & bentleys'
Favourite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop - Cardi B, 'Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)'
Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B - Khalid
Favourite Female Artist - Soul/R&B - Rihanna
Favourite Album - Soul/R&B - XXXTENTACION, '17'
Favourite Song - Soul/R&B - Bruno Mars & Cardi B, 'Finesse'
Favourite Artist - Alternative Rock - Panic! At The Disco
Favourite Artist - Adult Contemporary - Shawn Mendes
Favourite Artist - Latin - Daddy Yankee
Favourite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational - Lauren Daigle
Favourite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM) - Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack - 'Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By'