28 January 2022, 00:01

Years & Years are heading on tour
Years & Years are heading on tour. Picture: AEG
Years & Years' Olly Alexander is bringing his tour to Nottingham – here's what you need to know about tickets, dates and more!

Years & Years are heading on tour in 2022, marking Olly Alexander's first solo tour to promote his new album 'Night Call'.

The new EP includes chart-smashers 'Sweet Talker', 'Sooner Or Later' and 'Crave' and fans can't wait to hear the new songs live for the first time.

Olly Alexander Addresses 'Being Too Sexy' For TV

Years & Years' Olly is heading across the UK on his 2022 tour and one of the cities he's bringing the massive show to is Nottingham.

We've got the latest on dates, venue and how to get tickets below...

Years & Years' tour dates

  • 23 May 2022 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

How to get tickets to Years & Years 2022 tour

Tickets for Years & Years 2022 tour are on sale now!

You can get your hands on tickets at ticketmaster.co.uk.

