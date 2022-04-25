Sigrid 2022 Tour: Dates, Venue & Ticket Info

Sigrid is heading on tour. Picture: LiveNation

Sigrid is heading on a UK and Europe headline tour! Here's the lowdown on dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Sigrid is embarking on her biggest tour, after becoming one of the fastest rising artists to arrive in the music industry in the past few years.

After releasing her debut album 'Sucker Punch' in 2019 and lighting up festivals and stages across the country – including Capital's Jingle Bell Ball – last year, Sigrid is hitting the road for a string of shows in cities including Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Sigrid captured fans' hearts with songs like 'Don't Kill My Vibe', 'Mirror' and 'Strangers', and they can't wait to see her perform live on her headline tour.

Here are all the details on Sigrid's 2022 tour and when she'll be taking over the stage in a city near you, from dates to how to get tickets...

Sigrid's touring across the UK. Picture: LiveNation

Dates and venues

Sunday 6 November – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Friday 4 November – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

Wednesday 9 November – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

How to get tickets to Sigrid's 2022 tour

Tickets for Sigrid's tour are on sale now! You can get tickets at LiveNation.co.uk or GigsandTours.com.

