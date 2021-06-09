Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life Tour - Tickets, Dates & Venues

9 June 2021

Mo Gilligan: There's Mo To Life Tour is coming in 2021
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo To Life Tour is coming in 2021. Picture: PA/MoGilligan

Mo Gilligan is returning with a new 2021 tour - There’s Mo To Life - here's how you can secure some tickets.

Mo Gilligan is back with another tour this year and he’s set to take over a venue near you!

The social media star, who has become a notable name in comedy over the years, is returning with his second tour called There’s Mo To Life.

The BAFTA winner is set to provide all the laughs you need this year and he’s even added an extra tour date due to the extremely popular demand.

Here’s your guide to Mo Gilligan’s There’s Mo To Life tour in Birmingham, including the venues, dates and how to buy tickets.

Mo Gilligan is touring in 2021
Mo Gilligan is touring in 2021. Picture: PA

Venue and Tour Dates

December 10 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

December 18 - Utilita Arena Birmingham

See how to buy tickets below:

Mo Gilligan has returned with a brand new tour
Mo Gilligan has returned with a brand new tour. Picture: MoGilligan

How to buy tickets

Tickets are already available to purchase.

You can buy tickets here.

