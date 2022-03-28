Charli XCX: CRASH The Live Tour Is Coming To Birmingham – Date, Venue & Ticket Info

Charli XCX is bringing her international 'CRASH' tour to the UK and will be performing in Birmingham in May – we've got all the details on the concert, including how to get tickets, below!

Following the release of her latest album 'Crash' Charli XCX is heading on CRASH The Live Tour, kicking things off in California and across the States before hitting the UK and the rest of Europe in May.

Charli XCX released her fifth studio album days before heading on tour, so fans will no doubt be treated to a set list full of her new music during her highly-anticipated concerts, as well as pop bangers in her back catalogue that have remained favourites among her 'angels'.

The O2 Academy in Birmingham is just one of the many stops along Charli's worldwide road trip and we've got all the details including how to get tickets below...

Venue and date information

Wednesday 18 May, O2 Academy Birmingham

Where to get tickets

Tickets for Charli XCX Crash The Live tour are on sale now!

You can get your hands on tickets to Charli's Birmingham show at metropolismusic.com.

