Why Shawn Mendes' Army And Swifties Are Talking About Superfan Dayton After He Joined The 'Señorita' Singer On Stage

25 June 2019, 15:13

Shawn Mendes brought superfan Dayton on stage to sing with him
Shawn Mendes brought superfan Dayton on stage to sing with him. Picture: Leftmeinthehll/Twitter / Getty

Shawn Mendes brought a loyal fan of his up on the stage to sing with him, but the sweet moment didn’t have the reaction Shawn would’ve been hoping for.

Shawn Mendes shared an inspiring Instagram post on Sunday night urging his fans to “follow their heart” as he recalled being bullied at school for sharing videos of himself singing.

Shawn Mendes Makes Out With Camila Cabello In Steamy 'Señorita' Music Video

The touching video clearly had an impact on many of his fans, one of whom – named Dayton Modderman – reached out to Shawn to ask if he could join him on stage after relating to the ‘If I Can’t Have You’ singer’s heartfelt message.

During his concert on 24th June, Shawn brought Dayton up onto the stage with him to sing ‘Life Of The Party’, telling the crowd: “He came up to me and he said, ‘Hey man, I read your Instagram post the other day and it was so inspiring to me. I know this is a long shot but I just wanted to ask you if you’d consider me coming on stage to sing ‘Life Of The Party’ with you?”

He added: “So I looked him in the eyes and said, ‘that is basically every reason why I posted that, of course you can’. Give it up for Dayton everybody."

In the videos shared on Twitter, Dayton is seen walking up on the stage to give Shawn a hug before joining him on the vocals as Shawn effortlessly plays piano.

While it may look like a heartfelt moment, Dayton has been a hot topic amongst Shawn’s Army as well as Swifites – but why?

Dayton is a well known superfan of Taylor Swift, who last year made a video asking the pop star to his high school prom. He then went viral at the launch of Taylor’s ‘Me!’ mural in April, when he shared an Instagram stories video shouting: “Maybe she snapped” – a comment which led to an eye roll and a head shake from Taylor.

Some fans claimed Dayton was a big fan of Taylor until “everyone found out he was a republican”, whereas Taylor is a democrat but this is likely to be one of many extreme fan theories.

Since then, the student hasn’t been in Swifties’ good books and his appearance at Shawn’s concert angered some of Shawn’s Army.

As a result, his appearance at Shawn’s concert has had mixed reactions on Twitter.

