Selena Gomez Breaks Social Media Silence & Reveals Why She's Been Crying So Much

25 July 2019, 11:38

Selena Gomez returns to social media during Italian getaway
Selena Gomez returns to social media during Italian getaway. Picture: Instagram @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has made her return to Instagram after a long break and shared an emotional post as she celebrates her 27th birthday.

Selena Gomez has officially made her return to Instagram to send a loving message to her fans and explain why she's been 'crying grateful tears' as she celebrates her 27th birthday with friends and family in Italy.

Jessie J & Channing Tatum Enjoy A Date Night In London At Magic Mike Live

The pop star has remained pretty low key in recent times, but has been papped strolling the streets of Rome, and reportedly continuing the Italian getaway in Capri.

Writing to her 153 million Instagram followers, the 'Back To You' singer posted a heartfelt message to commemorate turning the big 2-7.

"Well I’m 27 now. I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday. Not just the quick notes."

"The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

The singer had previously announced a social media hiatus, letting fans know she was "taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given."

She's recently walked the red carpet for the star-studded new Zombie movie set for release, The Dead Don't Die, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens' boyfriend Austin Butler and Bill Murray looking stunning, as usual, and we couldn't be more excited to have her back on the big screen.

Selena Gomez at The Dead Don't Die premier
Selena Gomez at The Dead Don't Die premier. Picture: Getty Images

