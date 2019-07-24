Jessie J & Channing Tatum Enjoy A Date Night In London At Magic Mike Live

Jessie J and Channing Tatum enjoy a date night in London. Picture: Instagram @JessieJ

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back in London and had a date night out at Magic Mike XXL, looking happier than ever.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been travelling all over the place recently and were out on a date night in London on Monday night to watch Magic Mike XXL, the live show inspired from the movie Channing starred in and the pair look happier than ever.

Channing Tatum Posts Naked Snap After Losing Game Of Jenga To Girlfriend Jessie J

Heading backstage after watching the show with Jessie, Channing took a snap with the performers who look seriously excited to see them (we mean, who wouldn't) and the 39-year-old captioned the pic:

"Saw this beautiful group of unicorns do their mother f-ing thing last night. It’s like they are extraordinary talented assassins that go and murder the venue each night like clock work! Love you guys."

Fan-girling over her actor beau, Jessie captioned the snap: "Watching Magic Mike XXL with Magic Mike" and we are continuing to be incredibly jealous of this entire situation.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum sip cocktails on date night in London. Picture: Instagram @JessieJ

The pair have come almost full circle, as it was in November 2018 when they were first spotted in the same venue, with Jessie cheering on Channing which first caused people to wonder if they were together, just days after he posted an Instagram gushing about Jessie's skills as a performer.

The pair have remained pretty low key since starting their relationship, but they crop up together every few weeks or so, and whether they're out shopping, cooking together, or just posting appreciation posts about one another, they're in a seriously good place and they're one of our favourite celebrity couples going!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jessie J News