Sam Smith Shares Heartfelt Poem On National Pronouns Day

Sam Smith announced they were changing pronouns last month.

Sam Smith has shared a heartfelt poem, sent to them by their ‘proud’ aunty, to celebrate International Pronouns Day.

The singer, who was recently honoured at the Attitude Awards, posted a screenshot on Instagram, which they captioned: “My aunty just text this to me. I wanted to share with you all on National Pronouns Day.”

The screenshot reads: “Thought you would love this poem I found.

“This person I know,

Wants to be called they,

It could bring people much closer,

To see them that way.

It’s a strange thing to think,

And harder to say,

But they are so happy when the effort is made.

For all the theys and thems,

It is this that I pray,

We will be kind and accepting,

And just let them be they.

Love you so much and so proud of you.”

Sam announced they were changing pronouns in an Instagram post in September.

The post read: “Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

“I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.

“P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open.”

Sam went on to say they was ‘feeling super free right now’ and encouraged their followers too ‘be kind’ to one another.

