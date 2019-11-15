Normani: Release Date, Collabs, Tour & More About The ‘Motivation’ Singer’s Upcoming Album

Normani is set to release her first solo album. Picture: Getty

Normani had massive success with her hit, 'Motivation' and fans are eager to see what she has in store for her first album.

Normani has been dishing out all the details about her upcoming debut album and we cannot wait for it to drop after a series of smash hits and a massive 2019.

Normani Confirms 14 Track Debut Album Is 'Halfway Done' & Will Drop In 2020

The 23-year-old ‘Motivation’ singer recently did a stunning shoot for V Magazine, where she spoke about her plans with her first solo project.

She said: “I am definitely going to be prioritizing real-life experiences and making sure it’s my truth – me as a woman, right now.

“[It] will finally allow people… to get to know the real me, the real Normani.”

So, when is it coming out and what tracks are on it?

Let’s take a look…

When’s the release date?

During an interview with an LA based radio station, she revealed her plans for an early 2020 release.

She said: “I have been working on [the album] for a while now, I think [the] tour kind of took out a lot of time. You know with me being away I try to get away into the studio as much as I can on the road.

“For the most part now that I’m back I just want to finish everything. I’m probably more than halfway there so it’s really just finalising and perfecting it. It’s going to be worth the wait.”

She continued: “I’m never going to get my first album back so I want it to mean something to me and I really want it to be ground-breaking and make a difference and help move and push the conversation forward in music.”

Fans are excited for a closer look into the pop star’s sound.

What songs are on it?

So far, all we know is her hit, ‘Motivation’, which was incredibly choreographed, will be on the list.

Previously speaking to the Zach Zang Show, she opened up about her intentions for the album, explaining that ‘Motivation’ is just one layer of her musical ability, and we cannot wait to see what else she has in store.

Speaking about her hit song, which was co-written by Ariana Grande, she said: “Motivation was such an incredible opportunity for me to showcase what I knew I was capable of for such a long time.”

“Being in an entity and knowing who you are within that, I couldn’t tap into who Normani was 110%.”

Are there any collabs?

Ari teamed up with Normani and Nicki Minaj for a Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, called ‘Bad To You’, and fans loved it.

The hitmaker revealed: “When Ariana asked me to be on it, I was like, ‘duh!’ It is definitely a female anthem and there is a lot of oestrogen on the record.”

The iconic trio’s track has fans wondering whether or not Normani will be likely to push for collabs on her upcoming album.

Okay guys, I gotta admit I’m getting obsessed with the song “Bad To You” by Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj off the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack ... 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ery0rtyYpw — Ryan T Le (@Homiiez206) November 10, 2019

Is she touring?

The former Fifth Harmony member recently opened up for Ariana on her ‘Sweetener’ Tour, but said she had plans on taking her songs back on the road – this time to headline.

Judging by her performance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, her dance moves are enough to steal the show at any given time so her tour will be undeniably incredible.

