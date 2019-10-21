Miley Cyrus Confirms Shawn Mendes Collaboration 'Play With Fire' After Revealing New Album 'SHE IS MC' Tracklist

21 October 2019, 09:25

Miley Cyrus confirms Shawn Mendes collaboration 'Playboy'
Miley Cyrus confirms Shawn Mendes collaboration 'Playboy'. Picture: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has announced the tracklist for her new album 'SHE IS MC', including a new song 'Play With Fire' with Shawn Mendes.

Miley Cyrus has just confirmed a long-rumoured collaboration with Shawn Mendes, after announcing the full tracklist and release date for her new album SHE IS MC.

Miley made the announcement on Instagram Live, revealing that her new album will be released on November 23rd and includes a new song together with Shawn Mendes, titled 'Play With Fire'.

The new album SHE IS MC will have thirteen tracks, including the singles 'Mother's Daughter' and 'Slide Away', plus a new Miley Cyrus and Cardi B collaboration 'Naked'.

We've been expecting a Miley and Shawn collaboration for a while. The pair were working in the studio earlier in the year and performed Shawn's song 'In My Blood' together at the 2019 Grammys in February.

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Miley's boyfriend Cody Simpson joined her on the Instagram Live where she announced the album tracklist. The couple have been dating in recent months, following on from the end of Miley's marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley also revealed on the livestream that she's four months sober and said: "It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m radiating."

Miley Cyrus teases album tracklist on Instagram Live
Miley Cyrus teases album tracklist on Instagram Live. Picture: Instagram: mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus - SHE IS MC tracklist:

1. Sagittarius

2. Mother's Daughter

3. Slide Away

4. Party Up The Street

5. American Dream

6. Naked ft. Cardi B

7. Golden G String

8. Mary Jane

9. Victoria

10. Cattitude

11. Bad Karma

12. Play With Fire ft. Shawn Mendes

13. Coldblood

