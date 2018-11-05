Ellie Goulding’s Coming To The Jingle Bell Ball – And She’s Bringing All Her Mates With Her!

Ellie Goulding is coming to the Ball! Picture: Press/Capital

Ellie’s the latest star to be added to the HUGE #CapitalJBB line-up!

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola just got even bigger… Ellie Goulding has been added to this year’s line-up!

#CapitalJBB Line Up 2018 - Who's Going To Be Taking The Stage At The Jingle Bell Ball?!

Joining the likes of Anne-Marie, Liam Payne and James Arthur, Ellie will be taking the #CapitalJBB stage for the first time since 2016 – and we can’t wait to have her back!

Ellie's going to be taking the stage on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Saturday 8th December at London's O2.

Ellie’s not going to be coming on her own, however – she’s going to bring her whole crew down to party with her at the Ball.

She told us how much she’s looking forward to it, “How exciting, it’s good to be back – it’s been a few years! It’s always really fun, it means I can bring all my friends down, and my London crew so it’s always fun!”

We can’t wait to see her performance!

