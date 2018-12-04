Ellie Goulding Gets Into A Heated Twitter Spat With Youtuber JaackMaate

Elle Goulding gets into Twitter spat with YouTuber JaackMaate. Picture: Instagram

YouTuber JaackMate rubbed Ellie Goulding the wrong way after he called the singer’s performance on The X Factor final ‘‘dreadful’’.

On Sunday night (Dec 2) Ellie Goulding was a special guest performer on The X Factor final and sang her new single ‘Close To Me’, featuring Diplo and Swae Lee. The performance caught the attention of Norwich Youtuber JaackMaate who didn’t shy away from tweeting his opinion.

This is not the first time the pair have bumped heads - in 2015, Ellie replied to a now-deleted tweet from Jaack saying, “@Jaack I could fight you, and win. That's embarrassing”

@Jaack I could fight you, and win. That's embarrassing — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) November 2, 2015

After the 2015 tweet resurfaced earlier this week (Dec 2) from a fan saying:

Screw KSI vs Logan Paul 2, @Jaack v @elliegoulding is what the people want 🥊 https://t.co/iZVPCtdXib — Harry (@HarryMears23) December 2, 2018

Ellie set the record straight (again) by saying, “It would be over in seconds - not really worth even airing"

It would be over in seconds 🤷🏼‍♀️ not really worth even airing — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 2, 2018

From there it escalated pretty quick and fans waited eagerly for 30 minutes before a carefully crafted response from Jaack sent onlookers wild:

3 years later and Ellie Goulding still reckons she could knock me out. You’re not wrong @elliegoulding - just tie me to a stool and make me listen to your tunes. https://t.co/pEmeeiYT9h — JaackMaate (@Jaack) December 2, 2018

The Youtuber then added: ‘’Never thought I’d see the day I’m getting sparked out by Ellie Goulding.’’

