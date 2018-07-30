Demi Lovato Update Revealed As Ex Remains At Her Bedside

Demi Lovato attends the American Music Awards 2017. Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato's recovery update has been revealed and it turns out her ex boyfriend has been by her side non stop.

After being hospitalised following an overdose recently, there was an outpouring of support for Demi Lovato. Fans and famous faces alike have shared their thoughts and prayers with the star and there's now been an update on her current medical status.

According to E! news, an insider revealed, “Demi is resting and getting better, while her whole family and Wilmer are there to support her through her recovery.”

Wilmer Valderamma is Demi Lovato's ex-boyfriend, but he's been by her side since she first entered hospital. The pair dated for six years before eventually splitting in 2016, however Wilmer has clearly remained close to Demi since.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, a source explained, “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him."

They also went on to add that Wilmer had "always cared deeply for her and they truly remained friends after they broke up. Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future,” the source continued. “He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”

Wilmer has remained silent on social media following Demi's hospitalisation, but it's clear that Demi and her family are keen to keep him close.

