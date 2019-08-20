Demi Lovato Celebrates 27th Birthday With ‘New Family’ Backstage At Ariana Grande’s London Concert

Demi turns 27 this week. Picture: instagram

Demi Lovato celebrated her birthday backstage at Ariana Grande's London concert.

Demi Lovato turns 27 this week and she kicked off her birthday celebrations with an Ariana Grande concert in the UK.

Ariana is currently on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour and gifted Demi with a cake.

However, when it came to singing ‘happy birthday’, the girls’ shared manager, Scooter Braun, failed to hit record, meaning they had to do it twice!

Demi shared a clip of the sweet moment, which she captioned: “Okay, last one before bed. They literally filmed/sang happy birthday twice and @scooterbraun STILL forgot to press record.”

She added: “@arianagrande’s face is everything and this video is a perfect glimpse of how f*cking happy and rad my birthday is this year. So so happy. And I love my new family. Thank you guys, love you.”

She posted a second clip of her and Ari embracing, which she captioned: “This was too sweet not to post…. before show prayer they did this for my bday.

“I’m so so proud of you @arianagrande. You f*cking killed that!!! I love you tons.”

We are so here for this friendship!

