The Global Awards 2018 - How To Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!

The first ever Global Awards are just around the corner and you NEED to know how to catch all the action.

On Thursday March 1st, the stars will be descending on London to see who takes away the first ever Global Award trophies including Best Song, Best Male and Best Female.

> Everything You Need To Know About The Global Awards 2018 - Inc. Performers, Date, Nominations & How To Watch

Global presenters Roman Kemp, Myleene Klass and Rochelle Humes will be hosting The Global Awards 2018 and with performances from the likes Liam Payne, Sam Smith and Rita Ora, we're all in for an epic night of music and entertainment!

How Can I Listen To The Global Awards 2018?

We'll be down at The Global Awards bringing you all the backstage action on Capital London from 4PM until 7PM will Will Manning. From 7PM, the one and only JJ will be bringing you the biggest hits in the biz as well as dropping in to how Will is getting on at the award show (especially for that sweet and juicy goss).

How Can I Watch The Global Awards 2018?

You'll be able to watch The Global Awards 2018 on a live stream right here on Capital from 7.30PM - set an alarm on your phone because you are NOT going to want to miss this.

Here's how to see ALL the action from The Global Awards 2018 on our social media accounts and website:

Keep it Capitalfm.com as we will be bringing you all the goss you won't get to see on the show - as well as all of the best red carpet looks, performance videos and of course, all the big winners!

Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook for more exclusive content from the night.

