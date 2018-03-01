The Global Awards 2018: All The Backstage Gossip, Red Carpet Chat & Beyond

The Global Awards 2018 is finally here and the celebs are giving us all the gossip on the red carpet and backstage...

On a huge night for the UK music industry, The Global Awards is brnging together stars from across the world to celebrate the successes of the last 12 months.

We caught up with a number of stars at ahead of the awards show and they were super hyped for the evening's entertainment.

Sigala was first up and the 'Easy Love' star was excited to be in attendance at the very first awards...

John Newman was in attendance too and he was certainly looking forward to tucking into some grub...

It wouldn't be a celebration of the last 12 months of epic music if Big Shaq wasn't involved and the man himself Michael Dapaah was on hand to have a hilarious chat with our very own Sonny Jay...

Everyone's favourite bromance Chris & Kem were in hand to present an award on the night and they stopped by for a chat, revealing that they don't think anyone could get in between them...

We got our first glimpse of Little Mix at the awards show too and it's fair to say that they were looking incredible as always...



(Pic: PA)

Rudimental were in the house too and Sonny had some tricks up his sleeve for the guys...

Then there was 5SOS. These guys are just too hilarious...

We're gonna need a moment of silence for Liam Payne. How good does the man look in a turtle neck?



(Pic: PA)

We couldn't let Marvin Humes escapewithout chatiing to Sonny either...



