WATCH: 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin’s Got An American Accent Now & We Can’t Deal

1 March 2018, 19:12

What happened to his Aussie twang?

When 5 Seconds Of Summer rocked up at the Global Awards blue carpet, aside from being over the moon to see the boys back in action, fans couldn’t help but notice something… Ashton Irwin’s accent has totally changed!

The Global Awards 2018 - Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!

The Aussie lads stopped by for a chat before heading inside to present an award, and we couldn’t get enough of Ashton’s new twang.

Fans have attributed the new accent to the boys spending so much time living over in America while working on their new music, and while some fans missed his Australian bants, others were loving the US accent he’s developed over the last few months.

We’re glad you’re back boys – don’t ever leave us this long again. 

