WATCH: 5 Seconds Of Summer’s Ashton Irwin’s Got An American Accent Now & We Can’t Deal

What happened to his Aussie twang?

When 5 Seconds Of Summer rocked up at the Global Awards blue carpet, aside from being over the moon to see the boys back in action, fans couldn’t help but notice something… Ashton Irwin’s accent has totally changed!

The Aussie lads stopped by for a chat before heading inside to present an award, and we couldn’t get enough of Ashton’s new twang.

Fans have attributed the new accent to the boys spending so much time living over in America while working on their new music, and while some fans missed his Australian bants, others were loving the US accent he’s developed over the last few months.

cant believe ashton has fully lost his aussie accent x — ellie (@catchfireswift) March 1, 2018

interviewer: what's the most LA thing you've ever done?

well i mean, ashton now has an american accent so i guess that — harley loves luke (@harley5sos) March 1, 2018

rip ashton irwin’s gorgeous aussie accent — olivia 99 (@delicatelive) March 1, 2018

WTF ASHTON LOST HIS AUSTRAILIAN ACCENT IM SHOOK — ash-ley (@divinzayn) March 1, 2018

k dont hate me if i post ashton again bc him speaking w aussie accent was already amazing now american i dont know how to handle it — spooky desire (@miniallism) March 1, 2018

ok i think ashton’s american accent is lowkey fake bc i remember luke saying that he uses a fake american accent as well bc ppl couldn’t understand them, so i think they are just using american accents for interviews BUT IDK THO JUST A THOUGHT — AJ (@fantastlcth) February 28, 2018

We’re glad you’re back boys – don’t ever leave us this long again.

