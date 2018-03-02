The Global Awards 2018 – 7 Of The Hottest Fashion Looks From The Night

2 March 2018, 15:14

Little Mix Global Awards 2018 blue carpet

We've compiled our most favourite looks from The Global Awards into one epic gallery... you're welcome.

The first ever Global Awards took place on March 1st 2018 and it was lit. All the stars brought their A-Game to the blue carpet and it was almost like everyone got a secret colour code memo. There were loads of blacks, whites and blues and we were loving it. 

Never mind that it was freezing outside, these guys brought the heat. Here's a look at some of the most stand out looks from the night.

1. Little Mix 

Little Mix Global Awards 2018 blue carpet
 
Picture: PA
 
The girls came to slay and did just that, but what else did we expect from the biggest girl band in our lives? We loved how each of their outfits co-ordinated and Jade just wearing the baby blue outfit was a nice little touch. Doesn't she look cute?

2. Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie Global Awards 2018 blue carpet

Picture: PA

Anne-Marie's the ultimate shade queen. She has the edgiest collection of sunglasses for days and we love them. Anne came in this quirky all white number in a look that screams retro glam. It's also giving us some Matrix vibes, in a good way. 

3. Sigala

Sigala The Global Awards 2018

Picture: PA
 
Sigala came looking suave AF at The Global Awards with this smooth navy blue blazer and jumper combo. The all black bottom half also gets a thumbs up from us. The skinny jeans and trainers gives the look a more relaxed feel, proving that Sigala has the smart casual look nailed to the tee. 

4. Stefflon Don

Stefflon Don Global Awards 2018 blue carpet
 
Picture: Getty
 
Stefflon Don looked like a stunner at The Global Awards in this glam dress. The fitted maxi dress, the hairstyle and that stunning makeup look... we're loving it. Those holographic nails, we're obsessed. 
 
5. Jess Glynne 
 
Jess Glynne The Global Awards 2018
 
Picture: PA
 
If you know Jess Glynne, you'll know that her style is very unique. Jess doesn't mind experimenting with bold colours, prints and statement looks and she loves a good boot. We were feeling this plaid trouser blazer suit and think that Jess' hair pulled back was the perfect style to compliment the look.

6. Liam Payne

Liam Payne Global Awards 2018 blue carpet

Picture: PA

Liam Payne kept things really simple on the blue carpet but still managed to look sharp. Who else can make a bomber jacket and white trainers combo look blue carpet worthy? 

7. Michael Dapaah

Michael Dapaah The Global Awards 2018

Picture: Getty
 
Michael Dapaah aka Big Shaq was definitely hot at the Global Awards. He also got the black and white memo and looked very dapper. The little added details with his accessories gave the look that added je ne sais quoi, especially that 'Mans Not Hot' chain. 
 

