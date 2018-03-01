We Promise Camila Cabello's Global Awards Acceptance Speech Will Have You In Stitches

Name a more iconic acceptance speech... we'll wait.

So Camila Cabello has become the very first ever winner of the Best Female award at the inaugural Global Awards and she couldn't have been happier!

We're so proud of her, but sadly she couldn't be with us on the night, so our very own Roman Kemp made a quick exit from the awards ceremony and dashed across to Miami to hand deliver Camila's award right to her door.

Of course this ended up being one of the most brilliant awards speeches we've ever seen and we're just glad Roman could make it back in time, so check out how the whole thing unfolded in the video above!

You can find out all the other winners from the first ever Global Awards here and check out all the liver performances here.

Whilst you're here, check out what happened when Camila played 'Finish The Lyric' with us recently...