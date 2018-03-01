WATCH: Sonny Jay Got Love Island’s Chris & Kem To Present Fake Categories At The Global Awards 2018

And the award for tightest trousers goes to…

It’s the night all the celebs have been waiting for… the first ever Global Awards, but before we could present any real awards, we had to get some joke ones out the way first!

When Capital’s Sonny Jay caught up with Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay on the blue carpet ahead of the event, he challenged them to pick out a fake award and decide who to bestow it upon.

These guys… we can totally see their choice for tightest trousers being spot on!

