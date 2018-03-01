WATCH: Sigala Thanks Everyone From His Dead Dog To Bob The Builder At The Global Awards 2018

Sigala took on Sonny Jay’s blue carpet challenge and it was hilarious!

Everyone at The Global Awards is rooting to get their hands on a coveted award… but who would you thank if you were to win one?

Capital’s Sonny Jay posed the question to Sigala, challenging him to thank as many people in 30 seconds as possible… and it’s safe to say the results were pretty hilarious!

Sigala managed to thank his dead dog, Bob the Builder and Elton John in his eclectic mix… have a look to see who else he managed to drop thank you to in the video above!

