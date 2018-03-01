The Global Awards 2018 Winners: See All The Big Winners Right Here!

It's the first ever Global Awards - check out the big winners right here!

It's the biggest new awards show around, bringing together the best in music and entertainment and bringing together all go Global's radio stations - and it's finally time for the big day!

Everyone wants to walk away with a coveted Global Award - but who will win big on the night? Check out all the winners and nominees below:

Best Song

Winner: ???

Nominees:

'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan

'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran

'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy

'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes

'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

Mass Appeal Award

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Sam Smith

Ed Sheeran

Paloma Faith

P!nk

James Arthur

Rising Star Award

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Younger

Mabel

Stefflon Don

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Best News Moment Of The Year

Winner: To be decided by the public

Best Group

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Little Mix

Clean Bandit

Coldplay

The Chainsmokers

Take That

Most Played Song

Winner: ???

Best Classical Artist

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Andrea Bocelli

André Rieu

Nicola Benedetti

Ji Liu

The Ayoub Sisters

Best Indie

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

Florence and the Machine

Blossoms

Social Media Superstar

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Caspar Lee

Oli White

Cameron Dallas

Zoella

KSI

Best Female

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Dua Lipa

Camila Cabello

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime

Winner: ???

Nominees:

J Hus

Drake

Mabel

Stormzy

Post Malone

Best Pop Dance

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Sigala

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Martin Garrix

Craig David

Best Male

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Justin Bieber

The Global Special Award

Winner: ???

Best Pop

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Liam Payne

Shawn Mendes

Charlie Puth

Rita Ora

Little Mix

Best British Artist Or Group

Winner: ???

Nominees:

Little Mix

Ed Sheeran

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Liam Gallagher

