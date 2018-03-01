The Global Awards 2018 Winners: See All The Big Winners Right Here!

1 March 2018, 16:03

Global Awards Winner Holding Image

It's the first ever Global Awards - check out the big winners right here!

It's the biggest new awards show around, bringing together the best in music and entertainment and bringing together all go Global's radio stations - and it's finally time for the big day! 

The Global Awards 2018 - Watch, Listen & Keep Up With All The Action Live!

Everyone wants to walk away with a coveted Global Award - but who will win big on the night? Check out all the winners and nominees below: 

Best Song 

Winner: ??? 

Nominees: 

  • 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan 
  • 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran 
  • 'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy 
  • 'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes 
  • 'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug 

 

Mass Appeal Award 

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Sam Smith 
  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Paloma Faith 
  • P!nk 
  • James Arthur 

 

Rising Star Award

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Younger 
  • Mabel 
  • Stefflon Don 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Jax Jones 

 

Best News Moment Of The Year

Winner: To be decided by the public 

 

Best Group 

Winner: ??? 

Nominees: 

  • Little Mix 
  • Clean Bandit 
  • Coldplay 
  • The Chainsmokers 
  • Take That 

 

Most Played Song 

Winner: ???

 

Best Classical Artist 

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Andrea Bocelli 
  • André Rieu 
  • Nicola Benedetti 
  • Ji Liu 
  • The Ayoub Sisters

 

Best Indie

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Kasabian 
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 
  • Florence and the Machine 
  • Blossoms 

 

Social Media Superstar

Winner: ??? 

Nominees: 

  • Caspar Lee
  • Oli White
  • Cameron Dallas 
  • Zoella 
  • KSI 

 

Best Female 

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Dua Lipa 
  • Camila Cabello 
  • Taylor Swift 
  • Ariana Grande
  • Selena Gomez 

 

Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime 

Winner: ??? 

Nominees: 

  • J Hus 
  • Drake 
  • Mabel 
  • Stormzy 
  • Post Malone 

 

Best Pop Dance 

Winner: ??? 

Nominees: 

  • Sigala 
  • David Guetta 
  • Calvin Harris 
  • Martin Garrix 
  • Craig David 

 

Best Male 

Winner: ???

Nominees

  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Shawn Mendes 
  • Liam Payne 
  • Niall Horan 
  • Justin Bieber 

 

The Global Special Award 

Winner: ???

 

Best Pop

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Liam Payne 
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Charlie Puth 
  • Rita Ora 
  • Little Mix

 

Best British Artist Or Group

Winner: ???

Nominees: 

  • Little Mix 
  • Ed Sheeran 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Liam Payne 
  • Liam Gallagher 

 

The Global Awards 2018: All The Incredible Performances From Liam Payne, Rita Ora, Sam Smith & More