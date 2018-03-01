The Global Awards 2018 Winners: See All The Big Winners Right Here!
1 March 2018, 16:03
It's the first ever Global Awards - check out the big winners right here!
It's the biggest new awards show around, bringing together the best in music and entertainment and bringing together all go Global's radio stations - and it's finally time for the big day!
Everyone wants to walk away with a coveted Global Award - but who will win big on the night? Check out all the winners and nominees below:
Best Song
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- 'Slow Hands' - Niall Horan
- 'Shape Of You' - Ed Sheeran
- 'Power' - Little Mix feat. Stormzy
- 'There's Nothing Holding' Me Back' - Shawn Mendes
- 'Havana' - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug
Mass Appeal Award
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Sam Smith
- Ed Sheeran
- Paloma Faith
- P!nk
- James Arthur
Rising Star Award
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Younger
- Mabel
- Stefflon Don
- Dua Lipa
- Jax Jones
Best News Moment Of The Year
Winner: To be decided by the public
Best Group
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Little Mix
- Clean Bandit
- Coldplay
- The Chainsmokers
- Take That
Most Played Song
Winner: ???
Best Classical Artist
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Andrea Bocelli
- André Rieu
- Nicola Benedetti
- Ji Liu
- The Ayoub Sisters
Best Indie
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Kasabian
- Liam Gallagher
- Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds
- Florence and the Machine
- Blossoms
Social Media Superstar
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Caspar Lee
- Oli White
- Cameron Dallas
- Zoella
- KSI
Best Female
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Dua Lipa
- Camila Cabello
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Selena Gomez
Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- J Hus
- Drake
- Mabel
- Stormzy
- Post Malone
Best Pop Dance
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Sigala
- David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Martin Garrix
- Craig David
Best Male
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Ed Sheeran
- Shawn Mendes
- Liam Payne
- Niall Horan
- Justin Bieber
The Global Special Award
Winner: ???
Best Pop
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Liam Payne
- Shawn Mendes
- Charlie Puth
- Rita Ora
- Little Mix
Best British Artist Or Group
Winner: ???
Nominees:
- Little Mix
- Ed Sheeran
- Dua Lipa
- Liam Payne
- Liam Gallagher
