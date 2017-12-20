The Global Awards 2018: Shortlist Announced – Who Will Get Your Vote?

The Global Awards 2018 are heating up as the final round of voting has kicked-off!

It's the biggest new awards show around and voting is now back open for The Global Awards 2018. With the likes of Ed Sheeran, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes and more all making the final shortlist, it's time to cast your vote.

The Global Awards brings together all of Global's radio stations and nominees from a host of genres of music, and you guys get to pick who will walk away with Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group at 2018's awards.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and celebs on March 1st 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora and Martin Garrix. Due to huge demand tickets have completely sold out, now your only chance to be there is to Keep It Capital.

The Shortlist For 5 The Public Vote Categories:

Best Song

Niall Horan – 'Slow Hands' Shawn Mendes – 'There’s Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Little Mix feat. Stormzy – 'Power' Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – 'Havana' Ed Sheeran – 'Shape Of You'

Best Group

Little Mix Chainsmokers Coldplay Take That Clean Bandit

Best Female

Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Taylor Swift Selena Gomez Dua Lipa

Best Male

Ed Sheeran Niall Horan Shawn Mendes Liam Payne Justin Bieber

Best British Artist Or Group

Little Mix Liam Payne Ed Sheeran Dua Lipa Liam Gallagher

Ready to rep for your fav? Don't let them miss out on taking away the trophy and get your vote in now!

To vote, download the Global Player app and select ‘Global Awards’ in the bottom menu or go to vote.global.com.