Jonas Blue Brought Out A Host Of Special Guests For His Incredible #CapitalSTB 2018 Set

From ' Perfect Strangers' to 'Rise', Jonas Blue knows a thinkg or two about making absolute bangers and nailing them live on stage with a little help from his friends!

Jonas Blue's phone book must be full to the brim with superstars because he brought his fair share out during a brilliant live set at the #CapitalSTB 2018!

The Essex lad first called upon his good friend JP Cooper for an incredible rendition of their hit 'Perfect Strangers' before we were then greeted by the gorgeous Dakota for a stunning version of Jonas's debut single 'Fast Car'.

Not stopping there, Jonas then proceeded to bring out his huge American collaborators Jack & Jack for a lively rendition of 'Rise', before Raye joined the allstar line up for another chart smash in 'By Your Side'.

But there was still time for Jonas to welcome Vodafone Breaker HRVY to the stage for a unique version of 'Mama', which absolutely went off inside Wembley Stadium!

Whilst we loved Jonas Blue's brilliant set, we weren't the only ones and and plenty of people took to Twitter to share just how great they thought it was...

JONAS BLUE IS THE REAL KING MY BOYS ARE GROWING UP SO FAST THANKS TO HIM #CapitalSTB RISE IS SUCH A BOP IM PROUD OF THZM FCK — sheron is so PROUd her BOYS (@hoIIynate) June 9, 2018

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist