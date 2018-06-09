WATCH: Jonas Blue Gives Our #CapitalSTB Crew A Haircut From Hell!

NOTE: If you leave Jonas Blue and a razor alone, he will go loose on your hair and give you a dreadful new 'do.

Jonas Blue is a legend when it comes to making and producing music. Just don't ask him to give you a quick trim.

Backstage at the #CapitalSTB, Roman Kemp thought it would be wise to rinse Jonas Blue, as a lot of our listeners thought he looked more like a fancy barber than a DJ...

However, if you ask InstaDan, he'll tell you that this was a bad idea.

Roman Kemp let Jonas loose on his social media guy's hair, and what started off as a nice short back-and-sides soon escalated.

Before you know it, Jonas was carving a huge chunk out of InstaDan's hair, in a trend he called 'The Shoreditch'. Nah, Jonas. We just don't think this will catch on.

