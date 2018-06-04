Capital's Summertime Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Watch and listen to this summer's hottest artists... live! Stream performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Rita Ora and loads more all from the Summertime Ball stage!

On Saturday 9th June 2018, 20 of this summer's hottest artists will join us at the iconic Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

As always, we've got you covered with the ultimate AAA pass and for the first time we'll be live streaming the entire show right here on capitalfm.com as well as all the usual backstage antics!

So here are all the ways you can watch and listen to ALL the action from Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018...

How do I LISTEN To The Summertime Ball Live On Capital?

From 6am on Saturday 9th June, Capital's Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay, Marvin Humes, Will Manning, Aimee Vivian, Bassman, Ant Payne, Rob Howard, JJ, Will Cozens and the Capital Weekender’s Sarah Story will have all the action from the #CapitalSTB including exclusive artist interviews as well as the hottest backstage gossip.

If you're on the go, you can even hear the pre-show build up and the show itself on our amazing new app by downloading it right here!

6am -9am: Will Cozens

9am-12pm: Sarah Story & Rob Howard

12pm-3pm: Will Manning & Aimee Vivian

3pm-11pm: Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone - Live

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Vodafone 2018

Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018 will be streamed on capitalfm.com, on Twitter via @CapitalOfficial, on the all new Global Player and on the Capital app from 3.45pm on Saturday 9th June.

With epic live sets from the likes of Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Anne-Marie set to wow the 80,000 strong crowd inside Wembley Stadium, you can cacth call the action from the comfort of your own home, the park or even sat on the bus - so make sure you don't miss a thing!

Watch The Summertime Ball on Capital TV

We're bringing you ALL of the #CapitalSTB performances to Capital TV this year for the very first time, so you can watch the show from 3.45pm on Saturday 9th June on Sky channel 388, Freesat channel 507!

Follow Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018 As It Happens On Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

We'll be filling your feeds with loads of GIFs, videos, photos and memes during the #CapitalSTB, so you can get your full fix of the show as it happens. Our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts will be full of ALL the on-stage and backstage action from our Ballers, so if you're not following us, get involved ASAP.

We'll also be sharing some cheeky backstage action on our Instagram Stories too, so keep it Capital for all the biggest moments of the performances.

