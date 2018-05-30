WATCH: These Brazilian School Kids Are Using Jonas Blue To Learn English

30 May 2018, 16:40

The hitmaker shared his delight at this video of a Brazilian school's musical English lesson recently!

When we think about learning languages at school, we don't often associate that with hit music. However one school in Brazil has broken the mould and is using Jonas Blue's new song 'Rise' featuring Jack & Jack to teach kids English.

The song has only been out for a few days and already the class in the video above have picked up a lot of the lyrics, which is pretty impressive considering their native language is Portuguese.

The class teacher, who shared the video of his class of nine year olds, is clearly a big Jonas Blue fan and wasted no time in getting his class to practice their language skils by learning the words.

 

Shortly after the video was posted, Jonas Blue took to Twitter to share his love for the whole thing, writing, 'Love this so much!!!!!'. Us too Jonas... us too!

Jonas Blue is one of this summer's hottest artist set to take over the #CapitalSTB on Saturday 9th June, so we're expecting the crowd at Wembley Stadium to know all the lyrics, just like these little legends!

