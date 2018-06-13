Jonas Blue feat Raye – ‘By Your Side’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 08:52
We legit think it’s impossible for Jonas Blue to put on a bad show after witnessing his epic live set at the #CapitalSTB this year!
From the second he touched down on stage, Jonas was a walking, talking music-making party machine and luckily for us he brought ALL the party vibes with him.
Not only does Jonas Blue know how to get the party started, but he also knows a thing or two about bringing a special guest out with him and this time it was Raye who was by his si-i-i-ide.
With Raye’s ever-impressive vocals and Jonas Blue’s top skills behind the decks, you couldn’t really ask from more from their brilliant live performance – so we’re just gonna watch it on repeat for a while. See ya in a bit!
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue and Raye’s sick set by watching the video above.
Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper
- Fast Car feat Dakota
- Rise feat Jack & Jack
- By Your Side feat Raye
- Mama feat HRVY
Jonas Blue ‘By Your Side’ Lyrics
Let's go out and be wild, do it while we can (do, do)
Runnin' free in the world, we got all weekend (do, do)
Tear it up, tear it down
Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'
Take me here, take me now
Gettin' lost in a crowd with you
Up, all night
I waited for you all my life
Hold my hand and keep me close
I'll never let you go
No, not tonight
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
By by your side, by by your side, by by your side
Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by
Keep me by your side
By by your side, by by your side, by by your side
Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by
Keep me by your side
Scattered hearts, broken glass, I don't feel a thing (do, do)
'Cause I'm frozen in time when you're next to me (do, do)
Tear it up, tear it down
Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'
Take me here, take me now
Gettin' lost in a crowd with you
Up, all night
I waited for you all my life
Hold my hand and keep me close
I'll never let you go
No, not tonight
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
Keep me by your side
By by your side, by by your side, by by your side
Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by
Keep me by your side
By by your side, by by your side, by by your side
Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by
Keep me by your side