Jonas Blue feat Raye – ‘By Your Side’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

We legit think it’s impossible for Jonas Blue to put on a bad show after witnessing his epic live set at the #CapitalSTB this year!

From the second he touched down on stage, Jonas was a walking, talking music-making party machine and luckily for us he brought ALL the party vibes with him.

Not only does Jonas Blue know how to get the party started, but he also knows a thing or two about bringing a special guest out with him and this time it was Raye who was by his si-i-i-ide.

With Raye’s ever-impressive vocals and Jonas Blue’s top skills behind the decks, you couldn’t really ask from more from their brilliant live performance – so we’re just gonna watch it on repeat for a while. See ya in a bit!

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue and Raye’s sick set by watching the video above.

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper

Fast Car feat Dakota

Rise feat Jack & Jack

By Your Side feat Raye

Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘By Your Side’ Lyrics

Let's go out and be wild, do it while we can (do, do)

Runnin' free in the world, we got all weekend (do, do)

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up, all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No, not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

By by your side, by by your side, by by your side

Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by

Keep me by your side

By by your side, by by your side, by by your side

Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by

Keep me by your side

Scattered hearts, broken glass, I don't feel a thing (do, do)

'Cause I'm frozen in time when you're next to me (do, do)

Tear it up, tear it down

Gettin' lost in the sound of our hearts beatin'

Take me here, take me now

Gettin' lost in a crowd with you

Up, all night

I waited for you all my life

Hold my hand and keep me close

I'll never let you go

No, not tonight

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

Keep me by your side

By by your side, by by your side, by by your side

Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by

Keep me by your side

By by your side, by by your side, by by your side

Side, by by your side, by by your side, by by

Keep me by your side