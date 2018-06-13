Jonas Blue feat HRVY – ‘Mama’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)
13 June 2018, 08:51
Reminding us just how many absolute bangers he’s got, Jonas Blue blasted through a sick live version of ‘Mama’ and brought out a very special guest!
Not content with bringing out a host of special guests earlier in his set, Jonas Blue called upon fast-rising star HRVY for a brilliant live cover of his hit single ‘Mama’.
HRVY has been making a name for himself with his music recently and was named a Vodafone Breaker earlier this year, so his collab with Jonas Blue won’t have done his musical stock any harm!
Vocally, it’s fair to say that HRVY nailed it, making it easy to see why he’s built up such a big following on social media – whilst Jonas Blue once again proved why he’s an absolute powerhouse of British electronic music.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue and HRVY’s awesome set by watching the video above.
Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
- Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper
- Fast Car feat Dakota
- Rise feat Jack & Jack
- By Your Side feat Raye
- Mama feat HRVY
Jonas Blue ‘Mama’ Lyrics
Where should we run to?
We got the world in our hands and we're ready to play
They say we're wasted
But how can we waste it if we're loving every day?
Okay
I got the keys to the universe so stay
With me, 'cause I got the keys, baby
Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for
Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"
'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
Hey, mama, don't stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Where should we run to?
We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like
We got our problems
But just for the minute, let's push all our troubles aside
Alright, 'cause we got the keys to the universe
Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe
Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more
I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for
Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"
'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it
Hey, mama, don't stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind (don't stress your mind)
Hey, mama, don't stress your mind
We coming home tonight
Hey, mama, we gonna be alright
Dry those eyes
We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise
So mama, don't stress your mind
So mama, don't stress your mind
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight
Mama, mama, mama, hey
We coming home tonight