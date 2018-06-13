Jonas Blue feat HRVY – ‘Mama’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Reminding us just how many absolute bangers he’s got, Jonas Blue blasted through a sick live version of ‘Mama’ and brought out a very special guest!

Not content with bringing out a host of special guests earlier in his set, Jonas Blue called upon fast-rising star HRVY for a brilliant live cover of his hit single ‘Mama’.

HRVY has been making a name for himself with his music recently and was named a Vodafone Breaker earlier this year, so his collab with Jonas Blue won’t have done his musical stock any harm!

Vocally, it’s fair to say that HRVY nailed it, making it easy to see why he’s built up such a big following on social media – whilst Jonas Blue once again proved why he’s an absolute powerhouse of British electronic music.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue and HRVY’s awesome set by watching the video above.

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper

Fast Car feat Dakota

Rise feat Jack & Jack

By Your Side feat Raye

Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘Mama’ Lyrics

Where should we run to?

We got the world in our hands and we're ready to play

They say we're wasted

But how can we waste it if we're loving every day?

Okay

I got the keys to the universe so stay

With me, 'cause I got the keys, baby

Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for

Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"

'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

Hey, mama, don't stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Where should we run to?

We got a ticket that takes us wherever we like

We got our problems

But just for the minute, let's push all our troubles aside

Alright, 'cause we got the keys to the universe

Inside our minds, yeah, we got the keys, babe

Don't wanna wake up one day wishing that we'd done more

I wanna live fast and never look back, that's what we here for

Don't wanna wake up one day wondering "where'd it all go?"

'Cause we'll be home before we know, I wanna hear you sing it

Hey, mama, don't stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind (don't stress your mind)

Hey, mama, don't stress your mind

We coming home tonight

Hey, mama, we gonna be alright

Dry those eyes

We'll be back in the morning when the sun starts to rise

So mama, don't stress your mind

So mama, don't stress your mind

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight

Mama, mama, mama, hey

We coming home tonight