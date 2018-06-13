Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper – ‘Perfect Strangers’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

13 June 2018, 11:56

Cementing his status as one of the UK’s biggest and best electronic music producers, Jonas Blue smashed his guest-filled set at the #CapitalSTB.

The Essex lad has been responsible for some of the biggest dance tunes of the last few years, earning him some big chart hits along the way.

‘Perfect Strangers’ is undoubtedly one of his most loved anthems and Jonas was joined on stage by incredibly gifted vocal supremo JP Cooper for this powerful live version.

Jonas Blue knows how to curate the perfect live set for the #CapitalSTB audience and with the addition of JP Cooper, this was one seriously stunning rendition of a genuinely brilliant dance banger.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue’s amazing set by watching the video above.

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

  • Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper
  • Fast Car feat Dakota
  • Rise feat Jack & Jack
  • By Your Side feat Raye
  • Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘Perfect Strangers’ Lyrics

You were looking at me like you wanted to stay
When I saw you yesterday
I'm not wasting your time, I'm not playing no games
I see you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?
We don't really need to know
'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go
You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers
Maybe it's not forever
Maybe intellect will change us
Maybe we'll stay together
Maybe we'll walk away
Maybe we'll realize
We're only human
Maybe we don't need no reason
Maybe we're perfect strangers
Maybe it's not forever
Maybe intellect will change us
Maybe we'll stay together
Maybe we'll walk away
Maybe we'll realize
We're only human
Maybe we don't need no reason
Why
Come on, come on, come on now
Maybe we don't need no reason
Why
Come on, come on, come on now

No one but you got me feeling this way
There's so much we can't explain
Maybe we're helping each other escape
I'm with you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?
We don't really need to know
'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go
You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers
Maybe it's not forever
Maybe intellect will change us
Maybe we'll stay together
Maybe we'll walk away
Maybe we'll realize
We're only human
Maybe we don't need no reason
Maybe we're perfect strangers
Maybe it's not forever
Maybe intellect will change us
Maybe we'll stay together
Maybe we'll walk away
Maybe we'll realize
We're only human
Maybe we don't need no reason
Why
Come on, come on, come on now
Maybe we don't need no reason
Why
Come on, come on, come on now
Come on, come on, come on now
Maybe we don't need no reason
Why
Come on, come on, come on now

