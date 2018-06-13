Jonas Blue feat JP Cooper – ‘Perfect Strangers’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Cementing his status as one of the UK’s biggest and best electronic music producers, Jonas Blue smashed his guest-filled set at the #CapitalSTB.

The Essex lad has been responsible for some of the biggest dance tunes of the last few years, earning him some big chart hits along the way.

‘Perfect Strangers’ is undoubtedly one of his most loved anthems and Jonas was joined on stage by incredibly gifted vocal supremo JP Cooper for this powerful live version.

Jonas Blue knows how to curate the perfect live set for the #CapitalSTB audience and with the addition of JP Cooper, this was one seriously stunning rendition of a genuinely brilliant dance banger.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue’s amazing set by watching the video above.

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper

Fast Car feat Dakota

Rise feat Jack & Jack

By Your Side feat Raye

Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘Perfect Strangers’ Lyrics

You were looking at me like you wanted to stay

When I saw you yesterday

I'm not wasting your time, I'm not playing no games

I see you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go

You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Why

Come on, come on, come on now

Maybe we don't need no reason

Why

Come on, come on, come on now

No one but you got me feeling this way

There's so much we can't explain

Maybe we're helping each other escape

I'm with you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

'Cause you're here with me now, I don't want you to go

You're here with me now, I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Why

Come on, come on, come on now

Maybe we don't need no reason

Why

Come on, come on, come on now

Come on, come on, come on now

Maybe we don't need no reason

Why

Come on, come on, come on now