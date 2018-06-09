Jonas Blue feat Dakota – ‘Fast Car’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

On Air Now
9 June 2018, 21:45
Bringing his most iconic hit to date to the #CapitalSTB stage, Jonas Blue whipped the 80,000 strong crowd into a dance frenzy.
Jonas Blue’s infectious hit ‘Fast Car’ literally took over the world when he released it back in 2016, so of course it took over the #CapitalSTB when he dropped the absolute anthem live on stage.
Luckily for Mr Blue, his good pal and ‘Fast Car’ vocalist Daota was on hand for a special guest appearance and she absolutely nailed her vocals in front of the thousands of onlooking fans.
It was his first ever #CapitalSTB live set, but Jonas Blue made it look like he’d done it a million times before, such was the confident nature of his much loved live performance.
Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue’s awesome set by watching the video above.
Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist
Jonas Blue ‘Fast Car’ Lyrics
You got a fast car
I want a ticket to anywhere
Maybe we make a deal
Maybe together we can get somewhere
Any place is better
Starting from zero got nothing to lose
Maybe we'll make something
Me myself I got nothing to prove
You got a fast car
I got a plan to get us out of here
I been working at the convenience store
Managed to save just a little bit of money
Won't have to drive too far
Just 'cross the border and into the city
You and I can both get jobs
And finally see what it means to be living
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so we can fly away?
We gotta make a decision
Leave tonight or live and die this way
So remember when we were driving, driving in your car
Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder
And I had a feeling that I belonged
I had a feeling that I could be someone
Had a feeling that I could be someone
See my old man's got a problem
He live with the bottle that's the way it is
He says his body's too old for working
His body's too young to look like his
My mama went off and left him
She wanted more from life than he could give
I said somebody's got to take care of him
So I quit school and that's what I did
You got a fast car
We go cruising, entertain ourselves
You still ain't got a job
And I work in a market as a checkout girl
I know things will get better
You'll find work and I'll get promoted
We'll move out of the shelter
Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so we can fly away?
You gotta make a decision
Leave tonight or live and die this way
So remember when we were driving, driving in your car
Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder
And I had a feeling that I belonged
I had a feeling that I could be someone
Had a feeling that I could be someone
Be someone
Had a feeling that I could be someone