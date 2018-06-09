Jonas Blue feat Dakota – ‘Fast Car’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Bringing his most iconic hit to date to the #CapitalSTB stage, Jonas Blue whipped the 80,000 strong crowd into a dance frenzy.

Jonas Blue’s infectious hit ‘Fast Car’ literally took over the world when he released it back in 2016, so of course it took over the #CapitalSTB when he dropped the absolute anthem live on stage.

Luckily for Mr Blue, his good pal and ‘Fast Car’ vocalist Daota was on hand for a special guest appearance and she absolutely nailed her vocals in front of the thousands of onlooking fans.

It was his first ever #CapitalSTB live set, but Jonas Blue made it look like he’d done it a million times before, such was the confident nature of his much loved live performance.

Miss out on seeing the #CapitalSTB live this year? Not to worry – you can catch up with Jonas Blue’s awesome set by watching the video above.

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper

Fast Car feat Dakota

Rise feat Jack & Jack

By Your Side feat Raye

Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘Fast Car’ Lyrics

You got a fast car

I want a ticket to anywhere

Maybe we make a deal

Maybe together we can get somewhere

Any place is better

Starting from zero got nothing to lose

Maybe we'll make something

Me myself I got nothing to prove

You got a fast car

I got a plan to get us out of here

I been working at the convenience store

Managed to save just a little bit of money

Won't have to drive too far

Just 'cross the border and into the city

You and I can both get jobs

And finally see what it means to be living

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so we can fly away?

We gotta make a decision

Leave tonight or live and die this way

So remember when we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder

And I had a feeling that I belonged

I had a feeling that I could be someone

Had a feeling that I could be someone

See my old man's got a problem

He live with the bottle that's the way it is

He says his body's too old for working

His body's too young to look like his

My mama went off and left him

She wanted more from life than he could give

I said somebody's got to take care of him

So I quit school and that's what I did

You got a fast car

We go cruising, entertain ourselves

You still ain't got a job

And I work in a market as a checkout girl

I know things will get better

You'll find work and I'll get promoted

We'll move out of the shelter

Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so we can fly away?

You gotta make a decision

Leave tonight or live and die this way

So remember when we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast I felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped 'round my shoulder

And I had a feeling that I belonged

I had a feeling that I could be someone

Had a feeling that I could be someone

Be someone

Had a feeling that I could be someone