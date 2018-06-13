Jonas Blue feat Jack & Jack – ‘Rise’ (Live At The Summertime Ball 2018)

Jonas Blue brought his brand-new single ‘Rise’ to the #CapitalSTB for one of its first ever performances & brought some special guests with him.

Jonas Blue’s latest single ‘Rise’ has only been out for a few weeks, but the 80,000 screaming fans inside Wembley Stadium knew ALL the words from the moment he kicked off his live set.

Jonas was also joined by some seriously special guest in the form of US duo Jack & Jack, who provide the vocals on ‘Rise’ and it’s fair to say that the audience were pretty excited to see the pair, based on the noise levels inside Wembley Stadium!

Making sure they put on a show to remember, Jack and Jack got the crowd singing along as soon as they took to the #CapitalSTB stage, whilst Jonas Blue kept the tunes coming behind the decks – what a combo!

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Jonas Blue – Summertime Ball 2018 Setlist

Perfect Strangers feat JP Cooper

Fast Car feat Dakota

Rise feat Jack & Jack

By Your Side feat Raye

Mama feat HRVY

Jonas Blue ‘Rise’ Lyrics

[Verse 1: Jack & Jack]

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall

They say we got no no no no future at all

They wanna ke-ke-keep us down but they can't hold us down anymore

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall



[Refrain: Jack & Jack]

When we hit the bottom, then it goes up

Climb to the top with you

We could be the greatest, ones who never made it

Ya I could be talking to you

They tryna hate hate hate

But we won't change, change anything at all

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall



[Pre-Chorus: Jack & Jack]

They think we're just drop-outs

Living at our mom's house

Parents must be so proud

They know it all

No, they don't speak our language

They say we're too savage, yeah

No, no we don't give a... anymore



[Chorus: Jack & Jack]

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall

They don't speak our language

They say we're too savage, ya

No, no we don't give a... anymore

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall



[Verse 2: Jack & Jack]

Say we're going no-no-no-no-no-no-nowhere

But we they don't know know know is we don't don't care

We're gonna keepin' on, keepin' on going til' we can't go no more

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall



[Refrain: Jack & Jack]

When we hit the bottom, then it goes up

Climb to the top with you

We could be the greatest, ones who never made it

Yeah I could be talking to you

They tryna hate hate hate

But we won't change, change anything at all

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall



[Pre-Chorus: Jack & Jack]

They think we're just drop-outs

Living at our mom's house

Parents must be so proud

They know it all

No, they don't speak our language

They say we're too savage, yeah

No, no we don't give a... anymore



[Chorus: Jack & Jack]

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall

They don't speak our language

They say we're too savage, ya

No, no we don't give a- anymore

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise

We're gonna ri-ri-ri-ri-rise 'til we fall