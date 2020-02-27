Get Your Hands On A iPhone XR And Case Signed By Billie Eilish

Win a phone signed by Billie Eilish. Picture: Capital

You could be getting your hands on an iPhone XR and case signed by the GRAMMY Award-winning 'bad guy' singer.

After Billie Eilish popped by to chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'No Time To Die' sensation left a brand new iPhone XR and a case signed by herself...

And the best part? They can both be yours.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Competitions And Prizes

You can win both the iPhone XR and the case by heading to eBay, and putting your bid in, but hurry - the auction is open between 11:00 on Wednesday 26/02/2020 and 11:00 on Wednesday 04/03/2020.

You must be 18 or over to take part. Full terms & conditions can be found here.

Prize:

– 64GB White iPhone XR with black case

– Apple charger, headphones & instructions all included in the box

– SIM free; Contract not included

– The phone will be sent via recorded delivery within 7 days of the auction ending

– We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

– Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

– This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants.