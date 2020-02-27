Get Your Hands On A iPhone XR And Case Signed By Billie Eilish

27 February 2020, 06:33 | Updated: 27 February 2020, 08:47

Win a phone signed by Billie Eilish
Win a phone signed by Billie Eilish. Picture: Capital

You could be getting your hands on an iPhone XR and case signed by the GRAMMY Award-winning 'bad guy' singer.

After Billie Eilish popped by to chat to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the 'No Time To Die' sensation left a brand new iPhone XR and a case signed by herself...

And the best part? They can both be yours.

You can win both the iPhone XR and the case by heading to eBay, and putting your bid in, but hurry - the auction is open between 11:00 on Wednesday 26/02/2020 and 11:00 on Wednesday 04/03/2020.

You must be 18 or over to take part. Full terms & conditions can be found here.

Prize:
– 64GB White iPhone XR with black case
– Apple charger, headphones & instructions all included in the box
– SIM free; Contract not included
– The phone will be sent via recorded delivery within 7 days of the auction ending
– We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.
– Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.
– This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.
We reserve the right to verify the eligibility of all entrants.

