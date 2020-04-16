WATCH: TikTok Star Offers Tutorials On How To Make McDonald's, KFC And Nando's From Home

These TikTok tutorials show you how to make fast-food at home. Picture: TikTok

Nicko, a TikTok star, has filmed several tutorials showing you how to make your favourite fast-food meals whilst in lockdown.

The whole world is currently in lockdown, in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, meaning the likes of KFC, Krispy Kreme and Subway have had to close.

Nicko, a TikTok star with over 45.2k followers, have uploaded several short tutorials, offering his fans the chance to learn how to make their favourite fast-food meals from home.

Some of his cooking tutorials include how to make KFC's Zinger Burger, McDonald's McFlurry and a Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza.

Check out some of our favourite recipes here...