Exclusive

WATCH: Top 10 Songs Of The Decade On Finish The Lyric

There have been a lot of epic songs in the last ten years... so what better way to celebrate than to get the biggest pop stars around to finish their lyrics!

Camila Cabello, Anne-Marie and Liam Payne have been just a small part of why pop music has been incredible for the last decade. With that in mind, we had to show off the very best bits of 'Finish The Lyric' featuring the stars themselves.

We can't wait to see what 2020 brings us in the world of pop music!

WATCH: Liam Payne Absolutely Bosses His Own Episode Of 'Finish The Lyric'

Finish The Lyric decade. Picture: Capital

> Download Our App For All The Latest Pop News