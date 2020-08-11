Zac Efron Cast In Disney+'s Three Men and a Baby Remake

Zac Efron has landed a role in Disney+'s upcoming remake of the 80s Tom Selleck comedy classic film.

12 years after he starred as Troy Bolton is High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Zac Efron is set to return to Disney for the remake of Three Men and a Baby.

The The Greatest Showman actor is set to have a leading role in the remake of the 80s film, which is to debut on Disney's streaming service, Disney+.

Three Men and a Baby (which was a remake of a French film) saw Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as three bachelors raising a baby after it appears on their doorstep.

This will be the first Disney film Zac has appeared in since his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical trilogy, where he starred as Vanessa Hudgens' onscreen love interest.

Zac Efron can be seen on Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where the actor travels the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in an attempt to find a healthy, sustainable way of life.

It is currently unknown who Zac is set to portray in Disney+'s remake of Three Men and a Baby, and the rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

